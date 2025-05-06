New Canadian Prime Minister Should Prioritize Rights

Click to expand Image Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney delivers his victory speech in the Canadian Federal Election in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, April 28, 2025. © 2025 Artur Widak/NurPhoto via AP Photo

On April 28th, Canadians voted to elect a Liberal government, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney. The election took place amidst a looming trade war and threats by United States President Donald Trump to turn Canada into the 51stUS state, igniting a debate amongst Canadians on national identity and values. Moreover, the election marks a new opportunity for the Canadian government to uphold human rights at home and abroad.

Canadians chose to elect Carney over his opponent Pierre Poilievre, whose platform drew comparisons to president Trump’s agenda, including promises to slash foreign aid and eradicate “woke culture” in the country. Less than a week later, Australian voters similarly rejected opposition leader Peter Dutton, who many voters also saw as part of the same political currents that produced Trump’s electoral win.

The best way to ensure that candidates see anti-rights agendas as a political liability is to follow through on commitments to enact more rights-centered platforms.

Carney’s platform included a commitment to equality, protecting diversity, and championing rights, democracy, and the rule of law. As a founding member of the United Nations and current president of the G7, Canada should be a leader in defending rights at home and abroad, as well as strengthening international human rights systems and frameworks. Carney should put the promotion and protection of rights at the forefront of his national and international policies.

As attacks on women’s rights escalate around the world, Canada should increase efforts to defend gender equality, including by reinstating a dedicated Minister for Women and Gender Equality (a position Carney recently eliminated). Additionally, the growing threat of transnational repression, a prominent issue during the election, requires a concerted effort to establish a national framework to investigate cases. And on migrant rights, Canada should move toward abolishing immigration detention, starting with immediately ending the use of correctional facilities to hold migrants and asylum seekers, and align its legal capacity framework with human rights standards.

It is also paramount that Canada plays a leadership role in advancing accountability and justice for victims of serious crimes around the world, mobilizes atrocity prevention mechanisms, and acts to protect civilians during crises and conflicts. This includes suspending arms exports and military assistance to governments that would use that assistance to commit grave abuses.

At a time when many countries are stepping back on rights, Canada has an opportunity to be a global leader.