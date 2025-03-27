UN Committee Criticizes Canada’s Immigration Detention Practices

Click to expand Image An officer demonstrates locking the door of a wet cell at the Toronto Immigration Holding Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 19, 2025. © 2025 COLE BURSTON/AFP via Getty Images

This week, the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities issued a bleak assessment of Canada’s immigration detention system, calling for Canada to protect the legal capacity rights of people with disabilities in detention and urging an end to immigration detention altogether.

The committee’s findings, released after a review of Canada’s disability rights record, echo concerns that Human Rights Watch and our partners have raised for years.

The committee warned that asylum seekers and migrants with disabilities are disproportionately detained, often in correctional facilities where they may be placed in solitary confinement if they experience a mental health crisis.

The committee’s message is clear: Canada should “end the use of immigration detention by increasing community-based, independent alternatives that provide access to holistic supports, such as housing, healthcare, mental health services, legal representation, disability-related supports, and children’s services.” The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has also long called for the gradual abolition of immigration detention on human rights grounds.

The committee also condemned Canada’s use of substitute decision-making for people with disabilities in immigration detention. Under this practice, designated representatives—appointed without meaningful assessment or oversight—are empowered to make crucial decisions on behalf of detainees, often without detainees’ knowledge or consent. Human Rights Watch has documented how this system deprives people of their legal capacity, often with life-altering or even life-endangering consequences.

The committee urged Canada to replace this system with a supported decision-making model that upholds detainees’ will and preferences.

The committee’s findings directly reflect the evidence presented by Human Rights Watch, including the case of Prosper Niyonzima, a Rwandan genocide survivor who spent nearly five years in immigration detention. After a mental health crisis left him catatonic, the tribunal appointed a designated representative that Prosper never met and could not remove. For years, Prosper’s tribunal hearings proceeded with this stranger speaking for him.

Prosper’s experience is not unique. Human Rights Watch has extensively documented how Canada’s immigration detention system disproportionately harms people with disabilities. Advocacy efforts, including the #WelcomeToCanada campaign, led all ten provinces to commit to ending their immigration detention agreements with the Canada Border Services Agency, although Ontario has granted an extension until September 2025.

Despite this, the federal government is attempting to renegotiate the use of provincial jails for immigration detention and has expanded the system onto federal prison grounds.

The committee’s recommendations add international weight to the need for change. Canada should move towards abolishing immigration detention and align its legal capacity framework with human rights standards.