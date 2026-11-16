“Our children are able to go to school again.” That's how one Liberian parent described the impact of a new government policy banning school registration fees for kindergarten through sixth grade. The policy is already helping families who struggled to pay the fees, removing a longstanding barrier to their children's education.

Click to expand Image Classroom at the KRTTI Demonstration School in Kakata, Margibi County, Liberia. The school has capped enrollment to reduce class size. December 1, 2025. © 2025 Human Rights Watch

Since the policy took effect in September, Liberian child advocates have interviewed parents in four counties to assess whether schools were complying with the ban. The findings offered encouraging early indications: nearly all 20 parents interviewed knew about the policy and had enrolled their children without paying registration fees.

Parents described the difference the policy was making. “The decision by the ministry is so good,” said a parent in Bong County. “It enables our children to go to school free without worry.” Another parent whose children had previously been out of school said, “For some of us that don’t have money, it helps us a lot.”

A Human Rights Watch investigation in late 2025 and early 2026 found that registration fees caused severe hardship for many Liberian families and put education out of reach for others. Some parents told us they had delayed enrolling their children for years because they could not afford the fees. Children described being sent home from school over unpaid fees. Others said they had dropped out of school or turned to child labor.

The new policy has the potential to benefit nearly half a million families, helping children start school on time, stay in school, and avoid child labor. But ensuring that all schools comply will be essential. One parent said that despite the policy, a primary school demanded registration fees for his three children. When he said he couldn't pay, he was told, “No registration, no school.”

The government should monitor and enforce compliance with the fee ban, extend the policy to junior and senior secondary schools, and address other costs—including transportation, uniforms, and textbooks—that keep children from attending school.

Liberia has taken a significant step toward making the right to education a reality for all children, regardless of their financial circumstances. Making education accessible to all children will help reduce inequality and create opportunities for generations to come.