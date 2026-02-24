Click to expand Image Residents react after a missile hit an apartment building during Russian attacks on Kyiv, Ukraine, June 17, 2025. © 2025 Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The war—defined by a relentless series of apparent war crimes and crimes against humanity—has resulted in tens of thousands of civilian casualties and triggered Europe’s largest displacement crisis since World War II.

Throughout the war, Russian forces have repeatedly shown disregard for international humanitarian law and civilian life. From Kharkiv, Izium, and Mariupol to Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Kherson, they have struck hospitals, schools, and apartment blocks, devastating entire neighborhoods, often the result of indiscriminate attacks using explosive weapons in populated areas.

In areas that fell under Russian occupation, including Bucha, Izium, and Kherson, Russian forces have carried out summary executions, enforced disappearances, sexual violence, and torture. Civilians were held in basements and makeshift detention sites, beaten, and subjected to electric shocks and mock executions. Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian detainees still in Russian custody face daily physical and psychological abuse. Thousands of Ukrainian children have been deported or forcibly transferred to Russia or Russian occupied areas.

Russian authorities continue to commit routine abuses in occupied territories, imposing Russian laws, unlawfully seizing property, and coercing Ukrainians into adopting Russian citizenship and performing military service. Occupying authorities have imposed Russian language and Russian curriculum in schools as part of a systematic campaign to suppress Ukrainian identity, language, and culture.

Since 2022, Russian forces have also repeatedly targeted Ukraine’s energy grid, infrastructure indispensable to civilian survival. The latest wave of strikes has left over one million Ukrainians with severely interrupted heat, water, and electricity during winter months. As United States-led peace negotiations continue, Ukrainians joke grimly after each brutal night that these missiles are the Kremlin’s true “peace offerings”.

Four years on, the scale of documented atrocities demands concrete accountability across Russia’s entire chain of command, from those on the ground to Russia’s highest political and military leadership. The International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrants for senior Russian officials are an important milestone toward redress for victims. Ukraine’s allies, including the European Union and its member states, should fully support justice for all grave crimes throughdomestic and ICC investigations, act to enforce arrest warrants, encourage the expansion of universal jurisdiction prosecutions, and back Ukraine’s strong and resilient civil society groups documenting violations and assisting survivors.