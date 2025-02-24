Mass Protests in Greece Over State Response to Fatal Train Crash

Click to expand Image Flowers and the names of the victims of the Tempi train accident are displayed during a sit-in protest organized by the Association of Relatives of the Tempi Victims in Athens, Greece, January 26, 2025. © 2025 Giorgos Arapekos/NurPhoto via AP Photo

It has been nearly two years since a deadly train crash in Tempi, Greece on February 28, 2023, killed 57 people, most of them young, and injured dozens more. Recent mass protests across the country, with tens of thousands demanding justice and accountability, highlight the public’s outrage over the authorities’ failure to respond adequately to the devastating crash.

Since the tragedy, grief has turned into a demand for answers: What caused the crash? Why did safety systems fail? What sparked the explosion? Who is responsible, and why, nearly two years later, has there been no trial?

The final words of 23-year-old victim Frantzeska Beza, “I have no oxygen,” have become a rallying cry in the fight for justice. The massive explosion following the crash, which caused many of the deaths, has raised concerns about the cargo train potentially carrying illegal flammable substances. While the investigation is complex, the public’s perception is that the authorities have not been transparent about what happened.

Outrage has been fueled by allegations of government interference with the investigation. Debris, including victims’ remains, was quickly removed from the scene following the crash, leading to the destruction of evidence. There have also been accusations that the government was more interested in managing political fallout than uncovering the truth.

The persistent pursuit for justice by victims’ families reminds us that the rule of law is essential to protect people’s rights from state failures. The Greek authorities’ handling of the tragedy has undermined the public’s faith in the institutions responsible for upholding these fundamental principles.

This widespread distrust is reflected in an overall lack of confidence in government and the judiciary. A recent poll showed over 80 percent of Greeks doubt the government has done everything possible to shed light on the tragedy.

Public distrust is not baseless. The country faces serious challenges with respect to the rule of law. In February 2024, the European Parliament adopted a resolution expressing “grave concerns about very serious threats to democracy, the rule of law and fundamental rights” in Greece, raising concerns specifically about the Tempi crash and subsequent investigations.

As the second anniversary of the Tempi tragedy approaches, and with more protests planned, the fight for justice continues. Will the authorities finally listen to the Greek people’s demands and deliver accountability and transparency?