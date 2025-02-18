Click to expand Image A person holds a Chinese passport at the Zabaikalsk international checkpoint on the Russian-Chinese border, Zabaykalsky Krai, Russia, October 17, 2023. © Evgeny Yepanchintsev / Sputnik via AP

(Taipei) – The Chinese government has increasingly imposed arbitrary restrictions on people’s internationally protected right to leave the country, Human Rights Watch said today.

Chinese authorities are requiring citizens from locales they broadly consider to be high risks for online fraud or “unlawful” emigration to submit additional paperwork and obtain approval from multiple government offices during passport application processes. Those not meeting these cumbersome requirements are often denied passports. The government has long restricted people’s access to passports in areas where Tibetans and Uyghurs predominantly live.

“While many Chinese citizens enjoy international travel, the right to leave China appears to be restricted for growing categories of people throughout the country,” said Maya Wang, associate China director at Human Rights Watch. “The authorities are going beyond existing restrictions on Tibetans and Uyghurs to limit the travel of people throughout China under the guise of anti-crime campaigns.”

All Chinese citizens can apply for “ordinary passports” (因私普通护照) with an identity card. However, in recent years, police agencies responsible for issuing passports have increasingly subjected applicants from dozens of locales to a more cumbersome process. This conclusion is based on official complaints filed by those affected as well as social media posts by residents, travel agents, and overseas employment agencies in those locales.

In these locales, people have to submit more extensive documentation, which may include providing documentation that they do not have a criminal record, evidence of social security contributions, bank statements showing regular income and savings, and employment contracts. They may also be required to obtain the approval of multiple police and Chinese Communist Party offices. While many succeed after weeks or months of traveling back and forth to offices to fulfill these requirements, some people reported simply giving up.

These locales also often place additional restrictions on travel, such as requiring applicants to apply in their hometowns where their household registration (“hukou”) documents are registered. These restrictions appear to apply even years after people have moved their hukous to another province.

There is no published list of affected locales. Difficulties have been reported by people with hukous in Fujian province, such as Fuqing, Longyan, Anxi counties; Shenyang City’s Sujiatun district and Tieling City in Liaoning province; Donghai county in Jiangsu province; Shangcai and Yiyang counties in Henan province; and the cities of Changde and Shaoyang in Hunan province. Human Rights Watch was able to confirm reports of restrictions with individuals from Fujian Province.

The authorities in some of these cases have informed the applicants that their home base is “sensitive” due to “prevalence of certain town [residents] exiting the country to engage in online fraud and transnational crime and gambling.” A few of these locales appear on lists of “targeted locales” in a joint departmental effort to crack down on online fraud formed in 2015, though this list has not been updated. Residents in other locales appear to be penalized solely because fellow residents emigrated to other countries “illegally.” The Chinese government has not responded to Human Rights Watch’s emailed query about these restrictions.

These time-consuming passport requirements recall those in place before 2002, when applicants for ordinary passports were required to compile a significant volume of documentary material in support of their applications and undergo a protracted procedure that included a “political examination.”

In late 2002, the Ministry of Public Security’s Entry and Exit Administration, the agency responsible for issuing passports, initiated a new “on demand” system to simplify the passport application process. This has since been extended to the vast majority of areas in China, though Xinjiang, Tibet, and the 13 Tibetan or Hui autonomous prefectures in Qinghai, Gansu, Sichuan, and Yunnan provinces were never granted permission to use the fast-track passport application system.

Applicants from these areas are required to provide far more extensive documentation in support of their passport applications than elsewhere in China and they face extremely long delays, often lasting several years, before passports are issued, or are routinely denied passports for no valid reason.

In addition, in 2016, Xinjiang authorities further confiscated all passports previously issued, as part of its abusive crackdown in the region.

The authorities have also increasingly required government employees to hand in their passports for “safekeeping,” which requires official approval for their return. While such practices have long been common among high-level officials, they have since been expanded to include lower-level employees, including those at schools, universities, and hospitals. The authorities claim that these measures are to prevent graft and to avoid leaking state secrets.

China’s Exit and Entry Administration Law in article 12(5) broadly states that citizens who “may endanger national security or interests” can be prohibited from leaving the country. Similarly, the Passport Law in article 13 allows the authorities to deny passports to those whose departure is broadly considered to “cause harm to national security or cause significant losses to national interests.” The new Law on Countering Telecommunications Network Fraud in article 36 directs the police to bar people from exiting the country if they have “a major suspicion that such travel is related to telecommunications fraud.”

The right to freedom of movement is recognized under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which is considered reflective of customary international law, and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), to which China is a signatory. Under article 12 of the ICCPR, “[e]veryone shall be free to leave any country, including his own.”

The United Nations Human Rights Committee, in its General Comment on the Right to Freedom of Movement, stated that “Since international travel usually requires appropriate documents, in necessary travel documents.” Governments may only limit freedom of movement where “provided by law” and where necessary “to protect national security, public order, public health or morals, or the rights and freedoms of others.”

Such restrictions must be nondiscriminatory, be necessary to achieve one or more legitimate aims, proportionate in relation to the aim sought, and must be the least restrictive measure possible to achieve such aims. Restrictions invoking lawful aims must be specific about how, for example, national security would be threatened if the people prohibited from leaving were allowed to leave.

Chinese legislation that allows the authorities to broadly restrict people’s right to exit the country under vague claims of national security do not meet these standards, Human Rights Watch said.

“Growing restrictions on the right to obtain passports have raised anxiety that Xi Jinping’s government is restoring practices from when few people could travel abroad,” Wang said. “Chinese authorities should drop these arbitrary and discriminatory practices so that everyone has the equal right to leave the country.”