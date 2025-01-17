Panama Floods Show Need for Planned Relocation Policy

Click to expand Image The Guna Indigenous community of Ukupa in Panama during a flood in December 2024. © 2024 Emigdio Morris

The Guna Indigenous community of Ukupa in Panama has announced a plan for the relocation of their entire village out of harm’s way after December flooding rendered homes in the area uninhabitable. Community members chose relocation as a measure of last resort after the floods and now seek government and international support.

This is not the first time a Panamanian community has requested relocation assistance. In 2010, the Guna community sought help to move from their flood-exposed and crowded island, Gardi Sugdub, to a mainland site in a dignified way. Over a decade later in 2024, the Panamanian government finally gave Guna community members keys to new homes. The years-long process was fraught with challenges, leaving the community uncertain of their future.

The Ukupa community now faces a similar limbo without a designated new site or clear course of action. On January 14, officials with Panama’s Housing Ministry evaluated the community’s needs and committed to consult with them about housing design. These are positive steps, but more systematic planning and follow-through is needed.

As the climate crisis accelerates, more communities like Gardi Sugdub and Ukupa will face hazards like severe flooding and request support. Human Rights Watch has called on Panama to develop a less ad hoc approach and establish a national planned relocation policy to confront these challenges that is culturally sensitive and rights-respecting.

Despite important strides hosting consultations, such a policy does not yet exist. Panama can address this gap and lead by example globally. The government should learn from Gardi Sugdub and follow global rights-based guidance to develop a robust, inclusive national policy that ensures affected communities are not only relocated safely, but are also empowered to rebuild their lives with dignity. Indigenous and local leaders should have a seat at the table throughout the process.

The Ukupa community’s plea for assistance underscores the urgency of a national planned relocation policy. Without it, the cycle of displacement will only worsen as climate change accelerates. A national policy would have eased Gardi Sugdub’s challenges and could now help Ukupa.

Panama’s leadership should act decisively and develop a national policy to protect the rights of coastal communities facing the climate crisis.