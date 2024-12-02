Midwives See Bigger Risks, and Bigger Role in Climate Crisis

Click to expand Image A group of women travel during a heatwave for medical consultation to the only midwife who arrives from the mainland to Baba Island along the Karachi Harbor, Pakistan, June 11, 2024. © 2024 Rizwan Tabassum/AFP via Getty Images

The climate crisis is undermining the work of midwives around the world, according to a new survey of 74 midwives from more than 30 countries done by the International Confederation of Midwives (ICM).

The report highlights several hazards: from flooding and wildfires cutting communities off from midwives’ care, including deliveries and contraception, to pregnancy nutrition being degraded by drought. Midwives spoke about sweltering heat adding to their exhaustion as well as contributing to increasing rates of preterm birth and heat rash in newborns.

Human Rights Watch provided support for the survey, based on our work on climate and reproductive rights.

ICM sees how midwives’ work is interlocked with the climate crisis, and the group wants more resources to support midwives; both because essential midwifery services may “have the potential to save lives of women and children at a scale unmatched by other health interventions” even in “normal” circumstances, but also because midwives are well positioned to be a key part of the climate crisis response. At the same time, ICM urges states to meet their commitments under the Paris Agreement and other climate treaties to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

ICM argues that midwives play a role in building climate resilience for communities in several ways. Midwives are often trusted community members with strong networks, and they can be useful in providing emergency care as well as information to help clients handle new environmental health problems. Also, midwives are trained to provide responsive care based on patients’ needs, meaning they are perhaps better suited to provide emotional support as crises linked to climate change impact communities.

For example, Human Rights Watch research in the United States found there were significant maternal mental health implications during wildfires, not just because of the stress, but also because pregnant woman have significant vulnerabilities to toxic air pollution.

One midwife from Brazil said: “[A midwife] can promote conversations with pregnant and breastfeeding women about empowerment, in order to make them understand their power as women-mothers, ensuring that they know they are everything their baby needs, allowing them to find their inner power, while bringing the community closer so that mothers are looked after and cared for as they care for their babies.”

More research is needed, but this survey contributes to a global public health community that is looking for answers as the climate crisis everywhere deepens health inequities.