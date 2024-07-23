Olympics: Abuse in Indian Wrestling Exposes Need for Global Hotline

Click to expand Image Indian wrestlers Sangita Phogat (left), Vinesh Phogat (center), and Sakshi Malik hold candles during a march in response to allegations of sexual harassment of athletes by the Wrestling Federation of India chief, in New Delhi, May 23, 2023. © 2023 Kabir Jhangiani/NurPhoto via AP

(Nyon) – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has failed to investigate or provide access to remedy for Indian wrestlers protesting sexual harassment and violence for more than a year, the Sport & Rights Alliance said in a report released today.

The report, ‘“We Were Only Demanding Justice”: Sexual Abuse in Indian Wrestling Federation’, details the pattern of sexual harassment and violence suffered by athletes during the 12-year tenure of then-President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Singh, who was also a Parliament member with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the time.

Guided by athletes with lived experience of abuse in sports, in the Athletes Network for Safer Sports, the Sport & Rights Alliance’s new report details the pattern of harassment and violence including unwanted touching, soliciting sexual acts from and committing sexual assault against women and girl athletes at national and international junior and women’s competitions, and other abuses.

In an interview with the Sport & Rights Alliance, two-time Olympian and Paris 2024 contender Vinesh Phogat said, “Who will listen? If such great athletes did not get justice or if they struggled so much to be heard, imagine: How can a normal person feel safe?”

In interviews for the report, athletes who experienced abuse under Singh told the Sport & Rights Alliance they had no safe way to report the abuse or seek help at the time. When the abusers are powerful sports officials who are well-connected with national governments, an athlete’s decision to speak up may lead to retaliation, or even the end of their career. The IOC does have a hotline for reporting athlete abuse and other issues, established in 2015, but it is not widely publicized, neglects trauma-informed best practices, and is only available in English, among other problems.

“For athletes facing abuse, a hotline is a lifeline,” said Joanna Maranhão, network coordinator at the Sport & Rights Alliance. “However, the current IOC hotline is not fit for purpose. It lacks the most important element of a trauma-informed approach: someone who actively listens. Making the choice to seek help is already a struggle. It is essential that the paths to justice and healing are clear and efficient.”

In January 2023, Phogat and fellow Olympians Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia began public protests against Singh’s abuses and the federation’s inaction. Over 30 Indian wrestlers, both men and women, and hundreds of supporters joined the protests, including at a sit-in near the parliament building in India’s capital, New Delhi.

“I was probably 17-18 years old at that time,” said Malik, India’s first medalist in Olympic women’s wrestling. “I was very young and did not have the courage to raise my voice at that time. If I raised my voice in the junior and cadet championships, it would have ended it ... So that's why we sat silently.”

The IOC should overhaul the existing abuse hotline for Olympic athletes, to establish an effective resource for abuse survivors to safely report physical, sexual, or emotional abuse; when national bodies are unwilling or unable to effectively respond, and especially when there is a conflict of interest, the Sport & Rights Alliance said. The hotline needs to be legitimate, rights-compatible, trauma-informed, and aligned with best reporting practices.

“Athletes deserve a hotline that prioritizes their wellbeing,” said Dr. Payoshni Mitra, executive director at Humans of Sport and main researcher for the report. “The current IOC reporting channel fails to accommodate best practices for grievance mechanisms – and even sometimes refers the athlete back to their national association, which can contribute to further abuse and retaliation.”

In April 2024, Singh was ordered to face a criminal trial; yet even if he is convicted, India’s top wrestlers will still be far from justice, safe working conditions, and reparations, the Sport & Rights Alliance said. During their months-long protests demanding protection and Singh’s accountability, the wrestlers were subjected to harassment, threats, arrest, and detention in retaliation for their demands.

“India’s incredible wrestlers have put their careers on the line to end the pattern of impunity and abuse in their sport,” said Minky Worden, director of global initiatives at Human Rights Watch. “If India wants to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Indian authorities should take these reports seriously and implement urgent safeguarding reforms.”

An investigation into Singh’s alleged abuses, ordered in January 2023 by India’s Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, has still not been made public or available to the wrestlers. After months of protests by the athletes demanding that Singh step down, WFI called for presidential elections. On December 21, 2023, Brij Bhushan Singh’s loyalist and aide Sanjay Singh was elected as new WFI chief. Sanjay Singh actually celebrated his election at Brij Bhushan Singh’s house with posters that read “We dominate, our domination will continue.” The IOC, WFI, and United World Wrestling were contacted by the Sport & Rights Alliance on July 16, but they have not responded to requests for comment. Brij Bhushan Singh did not immediately respond to a July 22 request for comment.

“The succession of someone so closely connected to the alleged abuser is a clear sign that systemic reform has not taken place,” said Andrea Florence, director of the Sport & Rights Alliance. “There must be an extensive, transparent investigation into the full scope of Singh’s abuse and the culture, systems, and processes that enabled it for over 10 years.”

In addition to replacing its hotline, the IOC should ensure a comprehensive, independent, and trauma-informed investigation into the reports of harassment, abuse, threats and retaliation by those linked to the WFI. In collaboration with United World Wrestling, the IOC should also fully investigate the Wrestling Federation of India regarding their adherence to safeguarding and good governance standards, and make their findings public. A full list of recommendations to the IOC, Indian government, and other sports bodies is included in the report.

Please see below for quotes from some of the wrestlers’ testimonies in the report.

Quotes from the Report

“Indian society normalizes abuse and harassment. They will only take it seriously when the assault is gruesome. But it is like how we fight a wrestling bout. Whether we lose by one point or by ten, we lose. Whether the assault is big or small, it is an assault. An act against our will.”

- Vinesh Phogat, two-time Olympian and Paris 2024 contender

“I had told one of my seniors and also my parents when I was harassed by him early in my career. My parents felt speaking up will end my career and advised me against complaining. I wish I knew about any independent body where one could complain at the time when this happened. It is so important to make sure that athletes feel safe to report harassment.”

- Sakshi Malik, Bronze medalist at 2016 Rio Olympics

“I thought he wanted to congratulate me … Due to the continuous inappropriate acts by [Singh], I was so traumatized and mentally upset that it was difficult for me to focus and deliver to the best of my ability at various competitions.”

- 20-year-old victim

“His only intention was to touch me inappropriately … “While we were sitting he [Singh] was touching his leg against mine and continued talking and even touched my knees … he [groped me] on the pretext of checking my breathing … He told me I would be allowed to continue my career in sports only if I came and met the accused [Singh] in person.”

- 21-year-old victim

“We never left our rooms alone … “I refused [to see him separately] since the accused [Singh] was touching other girls also inappropriately.” When Singh approached the 19-year-old again, “he pulled up my t-shirt and slid his hand down my stomach and put his hand on my navel with the pretext of checking my breath … “I was called into the office of the federation … where I met [Singh] who told me that the federation is willing to bear the expenses for my treatment provided if I give in to his sexual advances.”

- 19-year-old victim

“My body froze out of shock … [Singh] came near me and suddenly, to my shock and surprise, leaned in on me and … pulled up my t-shirt and [groped me] on the pretext of … checking my breathing.”

- 20-year-old victim

***

The Sport & Rights Alliance’s mission is to promote the rights and well-being of those most affected by human rights risks associated with the delivery of sport. Its partners include Amnesty International, The Army of Survivors, Committee to Protect Journalists, Football Supporters Europe, Human Rights Watch, ILGA World (The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association), the International Trade Union Confederation, Transparency International Germany, and World Players Association, UNI Global Union. As a global coalition of leading nongovernmental organizations and trade unions, the Sport & Rights Alliance works together to ensure sports bodies, governments, and other relevant stakeholders give rise to a world of sport that protects, respects, and fulfills international standards for human rights, labor rights, child wellbeing and safeguarding, and anti-corruption.

A program of the Sport & Rights Alliance, the Athletes Network for Safer Sports brings together athletes, allies, survivors, victims, and whistleblowers with a mission to create and strengthen safe spaces for people affected by abuse in sport – promoting healing, amplifying each other’s voices, and advocating for systemic change. The Network is guided by an Advisory Council composed of athletes and allies impacted by abuse in sport, who are responsible for providing the Network with overall programmatic guidance and strategic support.