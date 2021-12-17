Some Progress for Children Despite Pandemic’s Toll

Click to expand Image Climate activist Greta Thunberg, center, demonstrates with others in front of the Standard and Chartered Bank during a climate protest in London, England, October 29, 2021, ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26). © 2021 AP Photo/Frank Augstein

The Covid-19 pandemic has been devastating for children around the world. Earlier this month, UNICEF reported that the pandemic has plunged 100 million more children into poverty and rolled back virtually every measure of progress.

This grim reality demands strong action. But 2021 also brought some bright spots. As we near the year’s end, here are 10 areas of progress for children we can celebrate:

A recent poll across 21 countries found that despite the world’s challenges, children and youth are 50 percent more likely than older people to believe that with each generation, the world is becoming a better place. In 2022, governments should take renewed action to advance their rights and protect their future.