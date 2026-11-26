Click to expand Image Seventeenth session of the International Criminal Court's Assembly of States Parties in The Hague, Netherlands, December 2018. © 2018 Syd Boyd/Coalition for the International Criminal Court

The upcoming session of the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) annual Assembly of States Parties takes place as the court and the broader international justice system face unrelenting pressure from the United States.

Offering the US government solutions that would hollow out the court’s mandate and guarantee impunity for certain powerful individuals would severely undermine the legitimacy and credibility of the ICC and the international justice system.

Member countries of the ICC should focus on safeguarding the court’s independence and taking concrete actions to protect the court and those cooperating with it.

(The Hague) – Member countries of the International Criminal Court (ICC) should prioritize measures to promote and protect the court and those cooperating with it, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The 24-page report makes detailed recommendations for the annual session of the ICC’s Assembly of States Parties, which will convene in The Hague from November 30 to December 7, 2026.

This year’s session takes place as the court and the broader international justice system face unrelenting pressure from the United States. On October 9, the US government escalated its campaign to destroy the ICC “brick by brick” by imposing sanctions on the whole court under a February 2025 executive order. This followed the sanctioning of ICC judges and prosecutors, a United Nations human rights expert, and three leading Palestinian rights organizations. Yet, the ICC continues to advance its critical work for justice. The landmark trial of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is scheduled to begin on November 30.

“The start of the Duterte trial at the same time as the annual ICC Assembly session should remind member countries of the court’s critical importance,” said Liz Evenson, international justice director at Human Rights Watch. “At the session, member countries should stand firmly by the court and not take steps that could curtail victims’ access to justice.”

In his October 9 announcement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated the sanctions were aimed at shielding US nationals from investigation and prosecution at the ICC. The Trump administration has previously objected to the court’s investigation of Israeli nationals for their conduct in Palestine. The ICC has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for serious crimes in Gaza.

After a China-Russia-US summit––at which the three countries’ leaders adopted a declaration that included expressing concern for state consent and the immunity of state officials, and that the ICC and other similar bodies should not “abuse their jurisdiction”––US President Donald Trump on November 20 remarked that Russian President Vladimir Putin “especially is not happy with” the ICC. Putin faces war crimes charges before the ICC for the unlawful deportation and forcible transfer of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.

The US government has pitched the court-wide sanctions as “structured ... to provide an opportunity for States Parties to negotiate and present a solution to address” its “concerns.” The authorization of certain transactions with the court for a six-month period, which otherwise would have been immediately affected by the court-wide sanctions, is an ultimatum to member countries to meet the US government’s demands; but these demands effectively allow the Trump administration to determine whom the court can prosecute, Human Rights Watch said.

In the lead-up to the Assembly session, media reports referred to concerning proposals by some countries to meet US demands, including curbing the court’s jurisdiction over nationals of nonmember countries or exempting heads of state from the court’s reach. Offering the US government solutions that would hollow out the court’s mandate and guarantee impunity for certain powerful individuals would severely undermine the legitimacy and credibility of the ICC and the international justice system, Human Rights Watch said.

At the Assembly session, ICC member countries should focus on safeguarding the court’s independence and taking concrete actions to protect the ICC and those cooperating with it. This should include calling on the European Union to urgently activate its Blocking Statute, which aims to shield European operators from the effects of extraterritorial sanctions, Human Rights Watch said.

Seven lawsuits have been brought in US federal court over the US sanctions targeting the ICC and those supporting its work. Human Rights Watch, together with three other human rights organizations, filed one of these lawsuits on August 11, seeking to have the sanctions regime struck down. A wide range of human rights organizations, other experts, and former US government officials have filed amicus (friend of the court) briefs in support of the suit.

The United States is also stepping up diplomatic pressure on ICC member countries to leave the court. Over the past year, seven countries—Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, Venezuela, Chad, Naoero and Tajikistan—decided to withdraw from the ICC. While not all of these withdrawals can be linked to US pressure, they undermine efforts to achieve the global adoption of the court’s founding treaty, the Rome Statute. Tajikistan’s notification of withdrawal on November 20 followed its failure, for a second time, to arrest Putin when he was visiting the country and surrender him to the court, as required by its obligations as an ICC member. The Tajik parliament had adopted legislation on withdrawal in October.

“US efforts to press countries to withdraw from the Rome Statute are both an attack on states that have chosen to become ICC members and on international justice itself,” Evenson said. “The Trump administration has little standing with respect to either.”

At the upcoming session, ICC members should call on the countries that have withdrawn to reconsider their decisions and remain part of the court. They should also engage with other ICC members to develop strategies to counter US pressure and promote a unified community of member countries, Human Rights Watch said.

Other issues on the Assembly’s agenda include electing 6 of the court’s 18 judges and making decisions on the process for the election of the court’s next prosecutor, expected to be held in December 2027. On July 24, 2026, the Assembly removed ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan from office for serious misconduct and serious breach of duty. Member countries should focus on merit and the most qualified candidates as they make decisions about elections that will shape the future of the court, Human Rights Watch said.

“The ICC’s daily work as grave abuses continue around the world is proof of the urgent need to protect the global rule of law,” Evenson said. “Member countries should demonstrate that they reject the idea of a world where might makes right and use their annual meeting to stand for ensuring no one is above the law.”