Click to expand Image A HALO Trust landmine removal work site in Kyiv oblast, Ukraine, August 7, 2025. © 2025 The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images

New use, production, and acquisition of antipersonnel landmines contributed to killing or injuring at least 6,929 people in 2025, the highest annual total since 2020.

Antipersonnel mines continue to kill and maim civilians long after fighting moves elsewhere. Their presence can prevent displaced families from returning home, obstruct humanitarian operations, and undermine efforts to rebuild livelihoods and food production.

At a time when civilian casualties are rising and new technologies make mines easier to deploy, supporting the Mine Ban Treaty is more important than ever. All countries should join the treaty, and members should fully uphold its obligations.

(Geneva, November 24, 2026) – New use, production, and acquisition of antipersonnel landmines contributed to killing or injuring at least 6,929 people in 2025, which is the highest annual total since 2020, Human Rights Watch said today with the release of the “Landmine Monitor 2026” by the International Campaign to Ban Landmines. Human Rights Watch is a founding member of the campaign and contributed to the report.

The 200-page report examines global compliance with the 1997 Mine Ban Treaty and the challenges facing the treaty nearly three decades after its adoption. The treaty comprehensively bans antipersonnel mines and commits countries to eliminate stockpiled weapons, clear contaminated land, and assist mine victims and affected communities.

“At a time when civilian casualties are rising and new technologies make mines easier to deploy, supporting the Mine Ban Treaty is more important than ever,” said Verity Coyle, deputy crisis, conflict and arms director at Human Rights Watch. “All countries should join the treaty, and members should fully uphold its obligations.”

Antipersonnel mines continue to kill and maim civilians long after fighting moves elsewhere. Whether they are placed by soldiers on the ground or delivered remotely by weapons systems and drones, the mines contaminate land, roads, and communities for years. Their presence can prevent displaced families from returning home, obstruct humanitarian operations, and undermine efforts to rebuild livelihoods and food production.

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A total of 162 countries are now bound by the Mine Ban Treaty. Three countries joined during the reporting period: Lebanon, Marshall Islands, and Tonga. Five other countries withdrew from the treaty in 2025 and 2026: Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland.

Ukraine announced on July 18, 2025, that it would “suspend the operation” of the treaty while engaged in armed conflict with Russia, citing Russia’s extensive use of landmines. Suspensions, however, are unlawful under the treaty, notably during armed conflict, and Ukraine remains fully bound by all the treaty’s obligations. During the reporting period, Ukraine has acquired, produced, and used newly assembled antipersonnel mines, including types that are delivered by drone, in violation of the treaty.

In addition to Ukraine’s use of antipersonnel mines, states not party to the treaty used them, including Iran, Myanmar, North Korea, and Russia.

Antipersonnel mines were increasingly used in border conflicts, involving Cambodia and Thailand, Bangladesh and Myanmar, and in Thailand along the borders with Myanmar and Malaysia. Non-state armed groups also used antipersonnel mines, in many cases improvised, in Colombia, India, Myanmar, Pakistan, Sudan, and in locations in Western and Central Africa, including in the Chad Basin, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

The Landmine Monitor reported that 15 states not party to the treaty either currently produce antipersonnel mines or maintain the option to produce them in the future. Of these, India, Myanmar, Poland, Russia, and South Korea appear to be actively producing or developing antipersonnel mines. Finland, Latvia, and Lithuania—all of which withdrew from the treaty in 2025—have indicated their intent to develop or acquire antipersonnel mines. Non-state armed groups have produced improvised mines that explode due to the presence, proximity, or contact of a person in Colombia, India, Africa’s Sahel region, and sporadically in Thailand.

In 2025, casualties from antipersonnel landmines and explosive remnants of war occurred in at least 54 countries and areas. Of these, 39 are party to the Mine Ban Treaty. Myanmar, which is not a party, recorded the highest number of annual casualties (1,891) for the third consecutive year, and Syria recorded 1,602 casualties. Civilians made up at least 84 percent (5,078) of all recorded casualties, while children accounted for 50 percent (1,690) of civilian casualties where the age group was known.

Even as renewed mine use is contaminating new territory, progress remains possible. Croatia declared completion of its mine clearance obligations in March 2026, following Oman in 2025. Since the Mine Ban Treaty entered into force in 1999, 32 states parties have successfully cleared all known antipersonnel mine contamination from their territory.

The near elimination of government stockpiles remains one of the treaty’s greatest achievements. Of the 162 states parties, 157 report that they do not possess stockpiled antipersonnel mines. Ninety-four countries have finished destroying their stocks, a total of more than 55 million mines. As during previous reporting periods, Greece and Ukraine continue to possess stockpiles of antipersonnel mines, in violation of article 4 of the treaty.

“The world should be moving closer to ending the suffering caused by antipersonnel mines, not witnessing a resurgence in their use,” Coyle said. “Governments should be seeking global adoption of the ban treaty and reinforcing compliance, not stepping away from one of the world’s most successful humanitarian disarmament treaties.”

The “Landmine Monitor 2026” is the 28th annual publication by the International Campaign to Ban Landmines, the global coalition of nongovernmental organizations that received the 1997 Nobel Peace Prize. Human Rights Watch co-founded the campaign in 1992 and contributes to its Landmine Monitor reporting initiative.