Click to expand Image Azerbaijani rights defender Bashir Suleymanli in Baku, July 23, 2024. © 2024 Vano Shlamov/AFP via Getty Images

Azerbaijan’s parliament on November 18 approved sweeping amendments to legislation governing nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) that would expand government powers to suspend and dissolve independent groups, impose new registration requirements, and further restrict their operations. The following day, a court sentenced prominent rights defender Bashir Suleymanli to seven and a half years in prison, the latest in a series of harsh sentences against civil society activists prosecuted over foreign funding.

The proposed legislation would allow authorities, rather than courts, to suspend NGOs for up to a year for broadly defined violations, including failure to meet transparency and anti-money laundering requirements. It would also expand grounds for court-ordered dissolution to include activities deemed a threat to the “legally protected interests of the state and society”—vague standards open to abuse.

Existing NGOs would have just 30 days after the law takes effect to revise their charters and apply for re-registration. The minimum capital to establish a nonprofit foundation, a type of nongovernmental organization, would increase tenfold, from 10,000 to 100,000 manats (approx. US$ 59,000). Together, these requirements would create additional barriers to establishing and maintaining independent civil society organizations in Azerbaijan.

Human Rights Watch has documented how existing restrictions on registration and foreign funding have forced many independent groups to close or severely curtail their activities. The European Court of Human Rights has repeatedly found violations of freedom of association in cases involving Azerbaijani civil society organizations.

Authorities took another strike at civil society on November 19 when the Baku Grave Crimes Court convicted Suleymanli, director of the Institute for Citizens’ Rights, of apparent politically motivated charges of money laundering and abuse of office. Arrested in March 2025, authorities prosecuted Suleymanli as part of a reopened investigation into foreign-funded NGO work.

Courts have also handed down lengthy prison sentences to other activists prosecuted in connection with the same investigation, including eight years for Asaf Ahmadov and seven years and three months for Zamin Zaki (Zakiyev). Election monitor Anar Mammadli received a 13-year sentence in September following an unfair trial.

Azerbaijani authorities should withdraw the proposed amendments, release Suleymanli and other civil society activists imprisoned for their legitimate work, and end the misuse of criminal law against independent groups. Azerbaijan’s international partners should press the government to uphold its obligations to protect freedom of association.