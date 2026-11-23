Click to expand Image Protesters during a demonstration against the introduction of a presumption of legitimate use of weapons by police officers into French law in Paris, November 19, 2026. © 2026 Thibault Camus/AP Photo

The French Senate on November 20 approved a controversial bill that risks deepening impunity for use of lethal force by police.

The bill introduces a legal presumption of self-defense for law enforcement officers using firearms during the exercise of their duties, unless victims or their families can establish the use of lethal force was unlawful.

Because victims’ families lack access to key evidence to assess the legality of police-caused death, placing the burden of proof on them is likely to deepen impunity and seriously jeopardize pathways for accountability where lethal force was unlawful, unnecessary, or disproportionate. This is inconsistent with France’s human rights obligations with respect to protecting the right to life and use of force by law enforcement.

The use of lethal force by police is a major concern in France. In 2023, a police officer fatally shot 17-year-old Nahel M., a racialized boy, during a traffic stop, triggering widespread scrutiny of police use of firearms.

France’s national human rights body and the previous mandate holder of the independent ombudsperson as well as a United Nations rights expert raised serious rights concerns about the bill, while rights groups, activists, and legal professionals staged protests and petitioned parliament to stop the bill.

The Senate’s vote followed approval of the bill by France’s National Assembly on July 7. Unless government officials or parliamentarians refer the bill for constitutional review, the president has 15 days to sign it into law.

Since 2017, when lawmakers broadened the scope of permissible use of firearms by police well beyond international human rights standards requiring necessity and proportionality, numbers of fatal police vehicle stops in France have risen fivefold compared to before.

A state cannot delegate its legal duty to investigate to those affected by lethal police force. This reversed burden of proof contravenes international human rights law, which requires states to thoroughly investigate every circumstance of lethal police force.

If the French authorities are serious about avoiding incidents of excessive use of lethal force, and rebuilding public confidence in policing, lawmakers should drop this bill. The government and parliament should instead focus legislative efforts on strengthening accountability and ensuring that police powers are subject to effective procedural safeguards to protect people from police abuse, discrimination, violence, and, increasingly, disproportionate use of firearms.