A district court in Bishkek on November 11 sentenced Baktybek Moldaliev, an activist, to three years in jail for allegedly reposting content produced by Kloop Media, which a court had previously declared “extremist”. The case sends a chilling message to social media users across Kyrgyzstan: simply clicking the repost button on a social media platform could land someone in prison.

Click to expand Image Baktybek Moldaliev. © Private

Moldaliev, 49, who worked as a welder, and commented regularly on politics on Facebook was first detained for a day in November 2025, when police seized his phone as evidence and gained access to it, according to his wife, Elvira Zhusupova.

Six months later in May 2026 Moldaliev was charged with inciting "mass unrest"—vague charges frequently brought against social media users in Kyrgyzstan who are prosecuted for sharing or resharing content online. He was taken into custody where he has remained since. After a month and a half, authorities changed the charges to the production and distribution of extremist materials.

During the November 11 court hearing, Moldaliev denied the allegations, saying that police or other individuals could have used his account to share the content and frame him.

In July 2025, amid a crackdown on independent media, amendments to the criminal code and the code of offenses went into effect that toughen sanctions for production and distribution of materials authorities deem “extremist.” The crime is punishable by up to three years in prison, even without intent to disseminate the materials. The amendments also criminalize using the internet or mass media to make public calls for extremist activity, which carries a three to five-year prison sentence.

In October 2025 a district court in Bishkek declared the activities of Rinat Tukhvashin, Kloop's co-founder, and investigative journalist Bolot Temirov, founder of Temirov LIVE and Ait-Ait Dese, as well as materials produced by their media outlets, “extremist”. It was the first time a court had declared the content of media outlets extremist, Kloop said.

The Kyrgyz authorities should drop the case against Moldaliev, vacate his unjust conviction and release him, and the government should reverse course on its assault on the right to freedom of expression, stop weaponizing the criminal justice system to silence critics, and reform laws on extremism.