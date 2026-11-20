Click to expand Image he United Nations Headquarters in New York City, August 7, 2026. © 2026 Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via AP Photo

The United States has recently made a concerted effort to water down draft resolutions at the United Nations that reference the rights of women and girls, sexual orientation and gender identity, and the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The US efforts at the General Assembly’s Third Committee, which focuses on human rights, highlight the Trump administration’s positioning as an outlier among established democracies as it picks and chooses among universal human rights.

Unlike in the UN Security Council, where the US and the other four permanent members have a veto and the US has successfully struck out language on the ICC, gender, and other topics — no single country can block General Assembly resolutions.

At the Third Committee, the US targeted language in draft resolutions referencing sexual and reproductive rights for women and girls. For resolutions on violence against women and girls and trafficking in women and girls, the US proposed adding “in accordance with national laws” after such references. The proposed amendments reflect the Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle internationally protected reproductive rights.

The US has not been acting alone. Russia proposed deleting an ICC reference from the resolution on trafficking in women and girls. Egypt submitted similar amendments to the resolution on violence against women and girls and sought to remove a reference to “sexual orientation and gender identity” from a resolution on extrajudicial executions.

UN member countries rejected the amendments and adopted the resolutions.

The US also voted against a resolution supporting human rights defenders because it included references to gender and reproductive rights. It abstained on human rights resolutions it traditionally supports on North Korea, Myanmar, and Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia because of ICC references. Those resolutions also passed.

The Trump administration’s assault on the international human rights system has not been limited to UN resolutions. It has imposed sanctions on ICC judges, prosecutors, nongovernmental groups, a UN human rights expert, and the court itself. It has vowed to dismantle the ICC “brick by brick” to prevent investigations of US and Israeli officials.

It’s heartening that these attempts by the US and others to undermine human rights and international accountability have failed so far. But UN member countries need to work together to resist future efforts to weaken human rights norms and international justice.