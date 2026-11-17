Click to expand Image The United Nations headquarters building in New York City, August 2026. © 2026 Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via AP Photo

A United Nations budgetary advisory committee has proposed sweeping cuts to the Afghanistan accountability mechanism, established by consensus by the UN Human Rights Council in October 2025 following years of negotiations.

The Independent Investigative Mechanism for Afghanistan was created to support efforts to hold the Taliban and others responsible for international crimes in Afghanistan to account. It is expected to include a focus on the Taliban’s crimes against humanity of gender persecution. Like similar mechanisms for Myanmar and Syria, it was designed to collect and preserve evidence and prepare files to support criminal prosecutions. Its formation followed years of campaigning by Afghan and international human rights groups on the basis that it could be a key tool in securing justice for victims of grave abuses. Its investigations could also act as a deterrent for current Taliban commanders.

In a report prepared for the UN General Assembly’s Fifth Committee, which makes budget decisions, the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ) recommended cutting 7 of 17 posts for 2027 with little explanation – including investigators, legal officers, security personnel, and administrative staff.

Together with cuts made last year based on its recommendations, implementation of these recommendations would mean cutting by over a third the mechanism’s staffing for 2027, significantly hampering its ability to deliver on its mandate. The cuts would hit particularly hard given the original budget proposal was already scaled back by states negotiating its creation, mindful of the UN financial crisis, as compared to similar mechanisms for Syria and Myanmar.

The budget advisory committee’s recommendation that the mechanism rely on other parts of the UN for communications, security and administrative support, rather than its own dedicated staff, also risks undermining its independence, a key feature of any criminal probe. The mechanism’s operational independence is intended to ensure the integrity and confidentiality of its work, and security of its staff, witnesses and victims. It is vital given the sensitive nature of its investigations and the risk of political interference.

UN member states should reject these proposed cuts and approve the original modest budget requested by the secretary-general — something the General Assembly has done in the past. They should respect the Human Rights Council’s decision and ensure the mechanism can begin its investigations safely, securely and effectively—without further delays.