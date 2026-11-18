Click to expand Image Protesters attempt to march to the ASEAN Summit venue in Manila but are stopped by hundreds of police officers, November 17, 2026. © 2026 Lian Buan/Human Rights Watch

Police in the Philippines arrested and detained at least 245 people protesting the visit of US President Donald Trump to Manila for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.

Protests in Manila started on November 15 opposing the Philippine government’s plan to build a technology manufacturing hub in Capas, Tarlac province, under the US government’s “Pax Silica” initiative. The construction will displace hundreds of Indigenous people and small farmers from their homes and farmlands.

An estimated 6,000 people joined the protests despite police efforts to contain demonstrations by banning them everywhere except in “freedom parks” – designated areas where rallies can be held without a permit.

Yet police arrested 236 people on the outskirts of Metro Manila who were traveling from the Southern Tagalog region to the main protest site. Among those detained were 29 farmers including members of the Indigenous Mangyan tribe, 19 journalists, 9 environmental defenders, and 6 human rights workers. Ephraim Cortez of the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers said 19 children were detained.

“This is the largest mass arrest we’ve seen under [President] Marcos,” protest leader Renato Reyes told Human Rights Watch. “Our whole delegation was arrested and taken to a police camp where lawyers were not given immediate access.”

Detainees are being held inside a police camp in a hall with poor ventilation, insufficient drinking water, and inadequate restroom facilities, according to activists and lawyers.

The protesters have been detained for three days without charge. Lawyers representing them expressed concern that they could face criminal charges of illegal assembly, alarms and scandals, and disobedience to authority.

Police detained without charge another nine protesters at the main protest site on November 15 for attempting to march to the ASEAN summit venue. News footage shows police officers slapping and kicking a protester on the ground.

International human rights law protects the right to peaceful assembly. Law enforcement may not carry out indiscriminate mass arrests even if a protest violates local laws or becomes disorderly. Arrests need to be based on individualized grounds and comply with the requirements of legality, necessity, and proportionality. Police can arrest people responsible for specific unlawful conduct but not just for taking part in a protest. All those arbitrarily detained for exercising their basic rights should be immediately released.