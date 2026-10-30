New US Sanctions Target Rwanda’s Abusive Role in Eastern Congo

Click to expand Image A member of the M23 looks on during an enrollment of civilians, police officers, and former members of the Congolese armed forces who have been recruited in Goma on February 23, 2025. © 2025 Michel Lunanga/AFP via Getty Images

The United States Treasury announced new sanctions this week against Rwanda's Ministry of Defense and Zigama Credit and Savings Society, a Rwandan financial institution that the US Treasury found facilitated payments for the Rwandan army and the abusive M23 armed group. The sanctions freeze all named parties’ assets and interests in the US and effectively bar their use of the US dollar in international transactions.

Thousands of Rwandan soldiers have fought alongside the M23 in eastern Congo since the group’s resurgence in late 2021. The Rwandan army has also provided the M23 with significant logistical and material support. In announcing the new sanctions, the US Treasury noted the M23 has perpetrated serious human rights abuses. The armed group has carried out unlawful killings, sexual violence, forced recruitment and forced labor, unlawful detentions, forced population transfers, and torture or other physical abuses in areas under its control. The treasury also stated that a Zigama branch enabled the transportation of gold sourced from rebel-controlled territory in eastern Congo to the Rwandan capital Kigali and facilitated financial transactions for the M23 worth tens of millions of dollars.

While prior US sanctions issued in March targeted the Rwanda Defence Force and individual senior commanders, sanctioning the ministry targets the institution overseeing all military operations in support of M23. The sanctions come weeks after former Congolese president Joseph Kabila announced the creation of a political-military coalition that includes the M23, called the Front for the Refoundation of the Nation (Front pour la Refondation de la Nation, FRN). Washington already sanctioned Kabila in April for his alleged support to armed groups.

Sanctions alone, however will not protect civilians and should be accompanied by concrete measures to secure an end to abuses. The United Nations identified the M23 as the leading perpetrator of documented human rights violations in 2025, with the Congolese army second.

The US and other governments should also press Congo to investigate and prosecute its own forces responsible for abuse, ensure they respect humanitarian law, and to end support for abusive groups. Above all, greater pressure is needed to ensure that protection of civilians and accountability are central to peace efforts.