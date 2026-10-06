Mandate of the UN Special Rapporteur on Russia Extended for Another Year

The UN Human Rights Council on October 6 extended the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Russia for another year. Russia withdrew its amendment that attempted to delete renewal of the mandate.

Click to expand Image The "Broken Chair” in front of the Palais Nations, Geneva, September 22, 2026. © 2026 Tanya Lokshina/Human Rights Watch

The extension is welcome news. The Russia mandate provides an essential independent voice to document the Russian government’s grave human rights violations and serves as a lifeline for the country’s besieged civil society.

The mandate was established in 2022 when, along with its war against Ukraine, the Kremlin launched a draconian crackdown on human rights defenders, independent journalists, political opponents, and other Russian based critics of the war.

With the Ukraine war now in its fifth year, the Kremlin continues to escalate the crackdown on virtually all forms of dissent. There are over 1,800 political prisoners in Russia. The authorities have branded more individuals and organizations “undesirable” or “foreign agents”—labels used to stigmatize critics as enemies of the state—and targeted leading international human rights groups. They have also expanded the use of “extremist” designations against Russian human rights organizations, as well as LGBT people and their supporters.

The crackdown has also intensified on digital freedoms, as authorities seek to isolate Russians from information critical of the government and to restrict access to online services and information they perceive as “hostile.”

As UN Special Rapporteur Mariana Katzarova highlighted in her latest report, the Kremlin has increasingly resorted to transnational repression against exiled critics. Russia adopted in August legislation imposing restrictions on Russians abroad who have been convicted of offenses that are predominantly used in politically motivated prosecutions. The restrictions include denying consular services, such as passport renewals and notarial services; blocking access to government digital services; and freezing bank accounts and other assets in Russia.

With human rights defenders, journalists, and activists imprisoned, forced into exile, or otherwise silenced, the Special Rapporteur’s mandate is more important than ever. Its renewal recognizes that intensifying repression inside Russia—and efforts to extend it beyond Russia’s borders—requires sustained international scrutiny. The Council should ensure that the Special Rapporteur has the support necessary to document these abuses, engage with Russian civil society, and ensure that repression is not rendered invisible.