Click to expand Image Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is seen on a screen in the courtroom of the International Criminal Court, in The Hague, Netherlands, March 14, 2025. © 2025 Peter Dejong/AP Photo

(The Hague) – The International Criminal Court (ICC)’s first major hearing in the case against former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is a critical step in ensuring justice for victims of the Philippines’ “war on drugs,” Human Rights Watch said today in a question-and-answer document on the upcoming proceedings.

From February 23 to 27, 2026, a panel of three ICC judges will hear evidence in order to determine whether to confirm the charges against Duterte and send his case to trial. The hearing is not a trial and is not aimed at establishing Duterte’s guilt or innocence. Following the hearing, the judges will have 60 days to issue a written decision.

“Former President Duterte wrongly thought he was untouchable, beyond the reach of the law,” said Maria Elena Vignoli, senior international justice counsel at Human Rights Watch. “The ICC case reflects the determination of victims and their families to advance justice against all odds and dangers.”

Police in the Philippines have reported that about 6,200 Filipinos died during government anti-drug operations between 2016 and 2022. Human rights groups in the Philippines contend that as many as 30,000 people were killed in the “war on drugs,” most of them impoverished people in urban areas. Many children were among those killed or who suffered from the harmful consequences of Duterte’s anti-drug campaign.

Ongoing US sanctions against the ICC and the in absentia criminal convictions of ICC officials in Russia are indicative of growing attacks on the global rule of law. Progress in the Duterte case affirms the court’s relevance and significance in ensuring accountability for grave international crimes, Human Rights Watch said.

The current Philippine president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., has never repudiated the “war on drugs” as a state policy, and has not rescinded Duterte’s orders and other policy statements. Since Marcos took office on July 1, 2022, more than 1,000 people have reportedly died as part of the anti-drug campaign.

“The ICC’s proceedings against Duterte should push Marcos to break with the past, distance himself from his predecessor’s bloody policies, and promote justice and the rule of law,” Vignoli said. “He should publicly declare an end to the ‘drug war,’ order credible investigations of those responsible for abuses, and take steps to rejoin the ICC.”