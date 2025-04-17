Click to expand Image A man with albinism covers himself in sunscreen prepared by members of an NGO on August 18, 2016, in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. © 2016 Sia Kambou/AFP via Getty Images

Luisinho, a 26-year-old man with albinism whom I interviewed in Mozambique, faced a heartbreaking choice: either continue working outdoors under life-threatening sun exposure or quit his job selling second-hand clothes, thereby pushing himself and his family deeper into poverty. He needed to make this choice because he could not afford adequate sun protection.

Luisinho’s experience is not isolated. Rather, it is emblematic of the systemic barriers that persons with albinism face when accessing life-saving products such as SPF50+ broad-spectrum sunscreen.

From May 5-9, the 25th World Health Organization (WHO) Expert Committee on Selection and Use of Essential Medicines will meet in Geneva to review proposals for adding, removing, or amending the medicines on the WHO Model Lists of Essential Medicines and Essential Medicines for Children.

SPF50+ sunscreen specifically for persons with albinism should be included, according to an application submitted by the UN Independent Expert on the enjoyment of rights by persons with albinism. in partnership with the Global Albinism Alliance, the Special Rapporteur on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights in the Context of Climate Change, the Africa Albinism Network, and others. Human Rights Watch supports this application, which presents an opportunity to address the disproportionate risk of certain types of skin cancer that persons with albinism face because of the lower levels of melanin in their skin.

Human Rights Watch has documented the challenges faced by persons with albinism in accessing health services and protective products, particularly in regions where sun exposure is unavoidable. In Mozambique, eight-year-old Josina’s most-desired gift was sunscreen: a basic necessity for her health that remains out of reach for many. Without consistent access to sunscreen, both Josina and Luisinho are exposed to harmful UV radiation that jeopardizes their daily lives. Children risk missing out on education, while adults may lose their livelihoods due to debilitating sunburns that elevate their skin cancer risk.

The inclusion of SPF50+ sunscreen in the medications list aligns with WHO criteria: that essential medicines meet the population’s priority health care needs and be available through functioning health systems at all times in sufficient quantities, appropriate forms, assured quality, and at affordable prices.

The WHO Expert Committee should act on the overwhelming evidence and experiences of persons with albinism by approving the inclusion of SPF50+ sunscreen. Doing so will not only prevent avoidable harm and protect public health, but will also ensure that people in Luisinho’s situation no longer have to choose between their livelihoods and their health.