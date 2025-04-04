(New York) – The Constitutional Court of Korea ruled on April 4, 2025, to uphold the impeachment of South Korea’s president, Yoon Suk-yeol, and remove him from office for imposing martial law on December 3, 2024.

Yoon and several of his former senior officials still face criminal charges for insurrection related to their actions in December.

The following quote can be attributed to Lina Yoon, senior researcher at Human Rights Watch:

“Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s attempt to impose martial law in December 2024 posed a grave threat to human rights and the rule of law. If martial law had been maintained, South Koreans would have faced the risk of arrest and detention without trial as well as severe restrictions on their freedom of expression and assembly, among other human rights violations. The Constitutional Court’s ruling was a decisive step to uphold human rights protections and democratic values.”