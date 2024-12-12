Ukraine Parliament Adopts Bill on Legal Status of CRSV Survivors

Click to expand Image Artwork by the Ukrainian artist Julia Tveritina to raise awareness for the victims of sexual violence, at an art center in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 19, 2024. © 2024 Derek Gatopoulos/AP Photo

Ukraine’s parliament has taken a critically important step towards providing survivors of conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV) with interim reparations, by adopting a law to codify the definition of CRSV in national legislation.

The new law addresses acts of sexual violence—such as rape, forced pregnancy, and sexual exploitation—committed after February 20, 2014. It recognizes the status of CRSV survivors, as well as their immediate family members in the case of a victim’s death. It includes parents of minor victims, spouses, children, and dependents, and provides pathways to receiving essential legal, social, and medical support.

Since February 2022, Ukrainian authorities have documented 331 cases of CRSV perpetrated by Russian forces in occupied areas of Ukraine and in Russian detention facilities. Urgent assistance, including interim reparations, is crucial to address CRSV survivors’ immediate needs, with specialized support essential for their long-term recovery.

Daria Rosokhata, a legal analyst with JurFem, a Ukrainian organization providing legal assistance to CRSV survivors, said embedding social and economic support for survivors into national legislation is key to ensuring a sustainable state approach. “Under the new mechanism individuals will receive comprehensive support … this differs from the current system, where survivors must seek assistance from various organizations and state bodies,” she said.

There will be lessons to learn about what the state reparations mechanism could look like from the Global Survivors Fund’s year-long project; which offers one-time compensation for up to 500 Ukrainian CRSV survivors, to a maximum amount of US$3,000. As of November, the project received 535 applications and approved financial support for 308 individuals: 157 men, one boy, and 150 women. Recipients have used these funds for various necessities including medical expenses, paying off debts, and repairing damaged homes.

Ukrainian groups approve of the law but highlight ongoing challenges faced by CRSV survivors within the justice system. These include multiple retraumatizing interviews, limited access to legal services, and the need for a more trauma-informed approach from law enforcement. To address these issues, they are advocating for the adoption of legislation authorizing the police to investigate CRSV crimes and ensure confidentiality of survivors’ data at all stages of the legal process.