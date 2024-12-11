Azerbaijan’s Post-COP29 Crackdown

Click to expand Image Police seize a poster that reads “Journalism is Not a Crime” during a protest by journalists in front of the Azerbaijan parliament building, December 28, 2021, Baku. In November 2023, Azerbaijani authorities arrested Abzas Media director Ulvi Hasanli, pictured on the right, and five of his colleagues on bogus charges. All six remain in pretrial detention. © 2021 Aziz Karimov/Getty Images

The curtains had barely closed on the global United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP29, in Baku when Azerbaijani authorities resumed their crackdown on government critics. On December 6, they detained seven independent journalists on bogus charges, in keep with a well-documented pattern of arrests aimed at silencing critics.

This time, the prime target was Meydan TV, Azerbaijan’s largest exile-based independent media outlet. Among those arrested were Meydan TV’s editor-in-chief, Aynur Ganbarova (Elgunesh), and five reporters, Aytaj Ahmadova (Tapdig), Khayala Agayeva, Natig Javadli, Aysel Umudova, and Ramin Jabrayilzade (Deko). The same day, police arrested Ulvi Tahirov, a journalist and deputy director of the Baku Journalism School, as well as Kamran Mammadli, an animal rights activist.

Like the reporters with Abzas Media, Toplum TV, and Kanal 13 arrested in 2023 and who remain in pretrial custody, those targeted in the latest waves of arrests all face bogus currency smuggling charges. Having created a network of laws and regulations in Azerbaijan designed to make it virtually impossible for journalists and activists carrying out legitimate work in full compliance, the government then invokes such bogus charges as politically convenient to silence critics.

Also on December 6, police arrested Ahmad Mukhtar, a freelance photojournalist, and a court sentenced him to a 20-days detention for alleged hooliganism and resisting police.

On December 3, the authorities arrested Rufat Safarov, a well-known human rights lawyer, on spurious fraud and hooliganism charges. The next day a court ordered Safarov to be held in remand prison for four months.

On December 8, a Baku court sent all six Meydan TV journalists, and Tahirov to four months in pretrial detention.

As the international limelight moves away, Azerbaijani authorities feel emboldened to go after the remaining vestiges of the country’s media and civil society. Azerbaijan’s international partners should take note and urge the authorities to end the crackdown, including releasing all those arbitrarily detailed, and dropping all politically motivated prosecutions.