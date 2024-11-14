Statement to Annual Meeting of Convention on Conventional Weapons Annual High Contracting Parties

Thank you Mr. President

Ahead of this meeting, Human Rights Watch released a 28-page report, Beyond Burning, detailing how incendiary weapons, including white phosphorus, have been used in four armed conflicts in the past year, endangering civilian lives and livelihoods:

Since October 2023, the Israeli military has used airburst, ground-launched white phosphorus munitions in populated areas of Lebanon and Gaza.

Syrian government forces continue to use ground-launched incendiary weapons in Syria.

Ground-launched and air-dropped incendiary weapons continue to be used in Ukraine. Both Russia and Ukraine have also used drones to deliver incendiary munitions, including one type colloquially termed “dragon drone.”

We urge states here to condemn the use of these cruel weapons that cause burn injuries and start fires. There is a need for us all to raise awareness about the physical, psychological, socioeconomic, and environmental harm caused by incendiary weapons.

Our report charts the growing interest demonstrated by many countries last year in addressing the multiple humanitarian concerns raised by incendiary weapons. Indeed, there is work to be done as the effectiveness of CCW Protocol III has been limited by two loopholes that undermine its ability to protect civilians. First, the protocol’s definition excludes multipurpose munitions, notably white phosphorous, which are not “primarily designed” to set fires or burn people but cause the same terrible incendiary effects. Second, the protocol contains weaker regulations for ground-launched incendiary weapons than air-dropped ones.

We encourage this meeting to agree to hold informal consultations during 2025 to assess the adequacy of Protocol III and develop views on ways to address the serious problems incendiary weapons raise. It is critical that Protocol III’s loopholes be closed to further stigmatize the use of incendiary weapons.

Discussions on incendiary weapons need not be limited to the confines of the Convention on Conventional Weapons. States should hold talks outside the CCW to consider national and international measures that can be taken to address the grave concerns raised by incendiary weapons and weapons with incendiary effects. These discussions should examine ways to create stronger international standards. A complete ban on incendiary weapons would have the greatest humanitarian benefits.