Click to expand Image An Israeli 155mm artillery projectile containing white phosphorus being airburst low over al-Bustan, a village in Lebanon near the border with Israel, October 15, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File

Countries concerned by incendiary weapons’ severe physical, psychological, socioeconomic, and environmental harm should work to strengthen the international law that governs them.

Incendiary weapons cause excruciating burns, respiratory damage, and lifelong suffering. They have been used this year in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Ukraine, and Syria and in the past 15 years in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Yemen.

Protocol III to the Convention on Conventional Weapons, the treaty governing them, has serious flaws. Concerned countries should hold talks at and beyond the upcoming treaty meeting to consider national and international measures to address the problems posed by incendiary weapons.

(Geneva, November 7, 2024) – Countries concerned by the severe physical, psychological, socioeconomic, and environmental harm caused by incendiary weapons should work to strengthen the international law that governs them, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. States party to the Convention on Conventional Weapons (CCW) should condemn the use of incendiary weapons and agree to assess the adequacy of the treaty’s Protocol III on Incendiary Weapons when they hold their annual meeting at the United Nations in Geneva from November 13 to 15, 2024.

The 28-page report, “Beyond Burning: The Ripple Effects of Incendiary Weapons and Increasing Calls for International Action,” examines recent use of incendiary weapons in armed conflicts and their wide-ranging impacts. Human Rights Watch presents case studies of the Israeli military’s use of white phosphorous—a weapon with incendiary effects—in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon since October 2023, and the use in Ukraine and Syria of other types of incendiary weapons. Human Rights Watch also details the growing interest of many countries in addressing the multiple humanitarian concerns raised by incendiary weapons.

“Incendiary weapons are being used in several conflicts, endangering civilian lives and livelihoods,” said Bonnie Docherty, senior arms advisor at Human Rights Watch and author of the report. “Governments need to take immediate action to protect civilians, civilian infrastructure, and the environment from the horrific effects of these weapons.”

Incendiary weapons are among the cruelest weapons in modern warfare. They inflict excruciating burns, respiratory damage, and psychological trauma. The burning of homes, infrastructure, and crops causes socioeconomic harm and environmental damage. People who survive often experience lifelong suffering.

The report draws on Human Rights Watch interviews with survivors, medical professionals, and civil society group members who described the effects of incendiary weapon use.

Since October 2023, the Israeli military has used airburst, ground-launched white phosphorus munitions in populated areas of Lebanon and Gaza, video and photographic evidence shows. Human Rights Watch verified Israeli forces’ use of white phosphorus munitions in at least 17 municipalities, including 5 where airburst munitions were unlawfully used over populated areas of southern Lebanon between October 2023 and June 2024.

Ground-launched and air-dropped incendiary weapons continue to be used in Ukraine. It is not possible to attribute responsibility for this use, but Russia and Ukraine both possess the same types of incendiary rockets used in the attacks. Both sides have also used drones to deliver incendiary munitions on the battlefield, including one type colloquially termed “dragon drone.” This drone flies over the target area and disperses thermite or a similar incendiary compound that burns at exceptionally high temperatures, spraying sparks or hot gas after ignition.

Syrian government forces continue to use ground-launched incendiary weapons in Syria. Over the past decade, Human Rights Watch has also documented the use of incendiary weapons in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Yemen.

A total of 117 countries have joined CCW Protocol III on Incendiary Weapons, but it contains two loopholes that undermine its ability to protect civilians. First, the protocol’s definition excludes multipurpose munitions, notably white phosphorous, which are not “primarily designed” to set fires or burn people but cause the same terrible incendiary effects. Second, the protocol has weaker regulations for ground-launched incendiary weapons than air-dropped ones.

In Lebanon alone, hundreds of civilians have been displaced following white phosphorus attacks. Survivors have faced health problems, including respiratory damage, months after being exposed to incendiary weapons. White phosphorus has burned olive groves and other crops, destroying farmers’ livelihoods and affecting local communities. White phosphorus has also threatened the environment because fire and smoke can harm wildlife; destroy habitats; and interfere with soil, water, and air quality. Its toxic chemicals can produce contamination that is dangerous in certain situations.

Momentum to address the concerns around incendiary weapons has grown in recent years. At the last CCW meeting in November 2023, more than 100 countries criticized the humanitarian consequences of using incendiary weapons and called for the initiation of discussions to address these concerns.

States party to the treaty should initiate informal consultations that at a minimum assess the adequacy of Protocol III and look to create stronger international standards, Human Rights Watch said. They should hold talks outside of the treaty meeting to consider national and international measures to address the problems posed by incendiary weapons.

“Governments should seize the moment to reiterate their concerns about incendiary weapons and discuss ways to strengthen the law to better protect civilians,” Docherty said. “A complete ban on incendiary weapons would undoubtedly have the greatest humanitarian benefits.”