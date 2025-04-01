Backsliding on Landmines Endangers Civilian Lives

Click to expand Image A demining team from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine is clearing a large forest contaminated with landmines, booby traps, and unexploded ordnance in the Lyman Raion of Donetsk Oblast on February 12, 2025 in Donetsk Region, Ukraine. © 2025 Pierre Crom/Getty Images

The International Day for Mine Action on April 4 is a moment to highlight the work of the thousands of deminers around the world who clear and destroy landmines and explosive remnants of war. They risk their lives to help communities recover from armed conflict and its intergenerational impacts.

But due to devastating developments driven largely by two countries that have not banned antipersonnel landmines – the United States and Russia – this Mine Action Day does not feel like much of a celebration.

For over three decades, the US has been the world's largest contributor to humanitarian demining, mine risk education, and rehabilitation programs for landmine survivors. But the Trump administration’s deep cuts to foreign aid are now disrupting mine clearance operations. Thousands of deminers have been fired or put on administrative leave pending the completion of so-called reviews. It’s unclear if this crucial support will continue. The price of Trump administration cuts will be evident as casualties increase.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and uncertainty over Europe’s future security are also contributing to a challenging environment. Defense ministers from Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania announced in March their intention to withdraw from the 1997 treaty banning antipersonnel mines.

Russian forces have used antipersonnel landmines extensively in Ukraine since 2022, causing civilian casualties and contaminating agricultural land. Ukraine has also used antipersonnel mines and has received them from the US, in violation of the Mine Ban Treaty.

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk sought to justify his government’s proposed withdrawal, telling parliament, “anything that can strengthen Poland’s defense will be implemented. We will use all available options.” Days later, Poland’s defense minister said the government intends to restart production of antipersonnel mines.

There’s nothing sophisticated about the antipersonnel mines used in today’s armed conflicts. They are indiscriminate weapons that predominately harm civilians, violate human rights, and have long-term societal impact. Embracing antipersonnel mines undermines international humanitarian law and long-standing civilian protections.

The proposed treaty withdrawals raise the question of what other humanitarian disarmament treaties are at risk: chemical weapons? cluster munitions? The military utility of any weapon must be weighed against the expected humanitarian damage.

To avoid further eroding humanitarian norms, Poland and the Baltic states should reject proposals to leave the Mine Ban Treaty. They should instead reaffirm their collective commitment to humanitarian norms aimed at safeguarding humanity in war.