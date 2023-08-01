Donate Now

(Kyiv, August 1, 2023) – Nine civilians were killed and more than a dozen injured in an apparent[IS1]  Russian cluster munition attack on June 8, 2023, in a residential district of the Ukrainian town of Lyman, Human Rights Watch said today.

 

