Covid-19’s Serious Risks for Economic Rights

Daily wage laborers and people without homes wait to receive free food during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of Covid-19 in New Delhi, India, April 28, 2020. © 2020 Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The Covid-19 pandemic is likely to have long lasting economic and social impacts and disproportionally harm those who were already economically or socially vulnerable before the crisis, Human Rights Watch said in a question-and-answer document released today. Human rights should be at the center of governments’ short, medium, and long-term economic responses to the crisis to prevent further deepening profound inequalities.

The document, “Protecting Economic and Social Rights During and Post-Covid-19: Questions and Answers on Economic and Social Assistance”, says that under international law, governments are required to uphold the right to an adequate standard of living, among other human rights standards, and that this requirement should be at the center of the economic response to Covid-19. Human Rights Watch examined the ways that governments have reacted to the pandemic. Based on that analysis, the document provides recommendations and guidelines for governments and financial institutions to stop, prevent, and mitigate the human rights impacts and risks posed by the economic implications of the pandemic and containment measures.

“Governments have taken important steps to mitigate the economic fallout, but many have not sufficiently or adequately protected those who are most at risk,” said Lena Simet, senior poverty and inequality researcher at Human Rights Watch. “Despite massive relief programs, many people experience poverty or remain unable to afford necessities, and some groups have been excluded from support altogether.”