Click to expand Image A readymade garment worker in a green factory in Savar, Bangladesh, on April 9, 2025. © 2025 Ahmed Salahuddin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(Brussels) – Companies that receive complaints of forced labor in their operations or supply chains should make sure affected workers have access to full and effective remedies, Human Rights Watch and a group of civil society organizations and trade unions said in a report released today.

In the White Paper on Remediation of Forced Labour in the Private Economy, the organizations set out what appropriate and effective remedies look like for workers, and the concrete steps companies should take to deliver it.

“Forced labor does not end when a product is pulled from the shelves but only when workers who were trapped by debt, deceived, or threatened get their wages, documents, and dignity back,” said Hélène de Rengervé, senior advocate at Human Rights Watch. “Companies should remedy labor abuses in their supply chains and engage with workers from the start to define appropriate solutions.”

The groups propose concrete steps for companies to prepare, deliver and assess their remediation obligations. The report comes as the European Union prepares to enforce its Forced Labour Regulation, which will ban products made with forced labor from the EU market across all sectors and stages of production beginning on December 14, 2027. Under the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive, companies in its scope will also have a legal duty to remedy harm they cause, completely or in part.

An estimated 17.3 million people were in situations of forced labor in the private economy in 2022, according to global estimates by the International Labour Organization (ILO), Walk Free, and the International Organization for Migration. The number of victims increased by 8 percent between 2016 and 2021. The ILO estimates that forced labor in the private economy generates US$63.9 billion in illegal profits every year.

Academics and experts found that forced labor is rarely only the result of a few bad actors, but is rooted in poverty, discrimination, weak labor protections, and restrictive migration regimes. Migrant workers face heightened risks, including recruitment fees that lead to debt bondage, deceptive recruitment practices, and visas tied to a single employer. Fear of deportation and retaliation often keeps victims from seeking redress.

The civil society groups said that companies should put in place remediation measures that restore as much as possible the situation for workers if the abuse had not occurred. This would require the cessation of the abuse, restitution, rehabilitation, compensation, apologies, and guarantees of non-repetition. Companies should also ensure that workers and their representatives can identify abuses through grievance mechanisms they trust, define remedies, and assess whether they have been delivered to their satisfaction, the groups said. At all times, affected workers should be protected from retaliation.

Companies should treat remediation as part of their human rights due diligence, not as a one-off response to a scandal, the groups said. Their responsibility should reflect their involvement in failing to prevent or meaningfully address the harm. Companies should not “cut and run” from suppliers when and where labor abuses, including forced labor, is found, as this can leave workers worse off. Instead, the groups said, companies should fairly agree on how to address and share remediation costs.

To prevent forced labor from occurring and recurring, companies should examine structural causes such as poverty, discrimination and impairments to freedom of association but also how their own purchasing practices may drive it. They should pay to cover the cost of decent working conditions and living wages. The groups point to worker-driven models, such as the Fair Food Program in US agriculture and the Dindigul Agreement in India’s textile sector, as evidence of good practices.

The EU and its member states should ensure that the competent authorities empowered to enforce the Forced Labour Regulation assess whether effective remediation has actually delivered for workers, including through workers’ own accounts and evidence of compensation paid. They should also ensure that, regardless of their migration status, workers can at least access support, file complaints, and recover unpaid wages.

“Workers know best what they have lost and what it will take to rebuild their lives,” de Rengervé said. “Companies and EU authorities should listen to affected workers and measure the efficiency of remediation by what workers receive and whether they completely remediate the harm suffered.”