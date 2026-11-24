Click to expand Image Croatian police patrol near the border with Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 15, 2023. © 2023 DENIS LOVROVIC/AFP via Getty Images

Croatian authorities routinely engage in pushbacks at the border, including of unaccompanied children and families with young children, despite EU efforts to end the practice.

Croatian authorities demonstrate official tolerance for unlawful police pushbacks through inadequate oversight, ineffective investigations, and a lack of meaningful accountability.

Croatian authorities should immediately end pushbacks at its borders, provide opportunities to seek asylum, and ensure that the new border monitoring mechanism is a robust and independent safeguard against abuse. The EU should withhold border funding until this happens.

(Brussels, November 24, 2026) – Croatian authorities routinely engage in pushbacks at the border, including of unaccompanied children and families with young children, despite European Union efforts to end the practice, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today.

The 43-page report, “Doing Europe’s Dirty Work: Ongoing Violent Pushbacks of Migrants from Croatia to Bosnia and Herzegovina,” finds that Croatian authorities routinely engage in pushbacks, often violently. An EU-funded Croatian border monitoring program has had little impact on Croatian police pushbacks. Instead, the EU has increased funding to Croatia for border management without addressing the abuse at the border.

“Violent pushbacks by Croatian police are a continuing issue, affecting children as well as adults, and the EU-funded systems set up to curb them aren’t working,” said Michael Garcia Bochenek, senior children’s rights counsel at Human Rights Watch. “The EU needs to act to ensure that Croatia respects EU law and protects the rights of those at its borders.”

Human Rights Watch interviewed more than 80 people, including seven unaccompanied children, four children travelling with family members, and six parents travelling with their children, and also interviewed 15 aid workers and others who offer information and other support to asylum seekers and migrants.

People interviewed said that Croatian police beat or kicked them, took all their money, and confiscated or destroyed their phones. In some cases, people said, the border police seized their documents, took their shoes, or even forced them to strip to their underwear before pushing them back across the border.

“We told them that we are a family, but [the Croatian police] still took my husband away in one van and me and my daughters in another,” said a woman from Ghana. “We were separated for two days from my husband. They pushed me and my daughters to Bosnia through the woods. No phone, no food, no water. We were walking all day. We were lost and scared for many hours.”

Croatian authorities demonstrate official tolerance for unlawful police pushbacks through inadequate oversight, ineffective investigations and a lack of meaningful accountability, and repeated minimization—and often outright denial—of these practices, Human Rights Watch found. The government has not prosecuted any police officers for taking part in pushbacks, even in cases in which people suffered serious injuries or extreme forms of humiliation. Seven officers received disciplinary sanctions for mistreatment of migrants between 2020 and 2025, the Croatian Interior Ministry told Human Rights Watch.

The only accommodation option in Bosnia and Herzegovina for most people pushed back from Croatia, including unaccompanied children and families with children, is the Lipa Migrant Reception Centre, 25 kilometres from Bihać, the nearest city. The center has experienced water shortages and power outages and has no local bus service. Healthcare services are limited, and the center provides no education for children.

To its credit, the Croatian government strengthened the authority of a border monitoring mechanism established in 2021 with EU funding to prevent and address pushbacks and other abuses at the border.

But the program has had little impact on Croatian police pushbacks, which remain common, Human Rights Watch said.

European Union institutions have tools for direct oversight and enforcement of Croatia’s adherence to human rights, refugee, and EU norms, including the prohibition of collective expulsion—removing people without an individualized examination of their circumstances—as well as the best interests of the child, the right to seek asylum, and the prohibition of torture and other ill-treatment. But it has not used its authority to end the pushbacks. Instead, the EU has promoted and funded increased external border control by Croatia at the expense of people’s rights and protection needs.

The European Commission can open infringement proceedings against an EU member state that fails to implement EU law. The European Parliament can examine violations of EU law by member states. Neither has taken place in respect of Croatia’s border abuses.

The European Rule of Law Mechanism allows an annual dialogue between the European Commission and member states. Recent rule of law reports have not examined the weaknesses of Croatia’s border monitoring mechanism, nor have they addressed pushbacks more directly.

Croatian authorities should immediately end pushbacks at its borders, provide opportunities to seek asylum, and ensure that the new border monitoring mechanism is a robust and independent safeguard against pushbacks and other official abuse, Human Rights Watch said. The European Commission should withhold border control funding until Croatia investigates and ends pushbacks and other mistreatment.

Authorities in Bosnia and Herzegovina should move families with children and unaccompanied children to facilities that are appropriate for their needs. The authorities should also ensure that all temporary reception centers, including for adults, are accessible by public transit and to shops, schools, hospitals, and other essential services.

The EU and its member states should also create pathways for safe, orderly, and regular migration, Human Rights Watch said.

“The EU needs to act to end the violent and abusive pushbacks at its borders and to hold Croatia to account for persistent and flagrant violations of EU law and international norms,” Bochenek said.