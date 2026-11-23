Click to expand Image Palestinians stand behind a barrier as Israeli forces block farmers from accessing their lands in Halhul town near Hebron, in the occupied West Bank, on November 20, 2025. © 2025 Mosab Shawer/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

(Beirut) – Israeli authorities are detaining activists and community organizers attempting to protect Palestinian farmers during what the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has recorded as the most violent West Bank olive harvest season in its 20 years of records, Human Rights Watch said today.

Between October 1 and 26, 2026, OCHA recorded 397 settler attacks resulting in casualties or property damage, the highest monthly figure it has recorded since its documentation began in 2006. Israeli soldiers were present in 26.5 percent of such incidents documented by the Israeli human rights organization Yesh Din between September 27 and October 14. The Israeli military has detained hundreds of people trying to protect Palestinian farmers during their harvest, according to local media reports.

“The olive harvest season should be a period of joy, strengthened community, and income for thousands of Palestinian families, but rising settler violence and harsh restrictions by the Israeli military have turned it into a period of anxiety and fear,” said Sarah Sanbar, acting Israel and Palestine director at Human Rights Watch. “Rather than stopping settler violence, the Israeli military is detaining the people trying to ensure that Palestinian farmers can safely harvest their olives.”

Human Rights Watch interviewed four activists organizing groups or volunteers protecting Palestinians harvesting their olives, two of whom had been detained and released since 2025. Human Rights Watch wrote to the Israeli military on November 16; its responses are reflected below.

Settler violence in the West Bank has been steadily rising since the current Netanyahu government took office in December 2022. Settlers responsible for attacks operate with the financial, material, and legal backing of the Israeli state. Attacks by armed settlers often occur alongside Israeli army units or with soldiers standing by.

Absent state protection, Palestinian communities and activists have organized to protect themselves using a tactic called protective presence. This is a form of nonviolent activism and human rights monitoring where international, Israeli, and Palestinian volunteers physically accompany vulnerable communities.

“[Their presence helps] to deter settlers, or have less violent attacks, and speed up the harvest so people do not have to stay for long exposed in the areas,” Rabie Abu Naim, a Palestinian farmer and activist from Al-Mughayyir village, northeast of Ramallah, told Human Rights Watch.

However, the international presence is no longer able to deter settler attacks, or the military’s obstruction of the harvest. “I have been doing this for more than ten years,” an organizer said. “What we used to think could protect farmers no longer works. Since 2023, all red lines have been crossed.”

Abu Naim described recent attacks by settlers in Al-Mughayyir, including beatings, burning cars, use of tear gas, and stopping cars on the road: “Anyone who takes the road to Abu-Falah on the western side of the village, which is now the only entry to Al-Mughayyir, says their shahada [the Islamic declaration of faith, said as final words before dying]. They are entering an ambush … they either survive or they don’t.”

“This year’s olive harvest season is one of the worst that Al-Mughayyir ever knew,” Abu Naim said. “[Settler attacks] are becoming an hourly thing, not daily.”

Abu Naim was arrested in October 2025 and administratively detained for nine months. “I suspect it was because of coordinating [protection during] the olive harvest season,” he said.

Al-Mughayyir’s farmers have been steadily losing access to their olive groves. In August 2025, the head of the Israeli military’s Central Command signed an order for the uprooting of olive trees on 300 dunams (30 hectares) of land in Al-Mughayyir, ostensibly for security reasons after a Palestinian reportedly shot and wounded a settler who had trespassed on the village’s land. According to Israeli human rights group Kerem Navot, settlers from the Shiloh area carried out clearing operations on about 620 dunams (62 hectares), more than twice the area covered by the order, then took over parts of the land.

“This year, there are no [protection] campaigns for Al-Mughayyir, because there are no lands we can access,” Abu Naim said. “This year’s season, we can say that there isn’t a harvest.”

The Israeli human rights organization Peace Now reported in October that the Israeli military had signed orders barring Palestinians from entering approximately 88,300 dunams (around 21,800 acres) of land in the West Bank, 30 percent more than in 2025, unless they coordinate with the military in advance. The military barred Israeli citizens from only 6,890 dunams of West Bank land, Peace Now reported.

The Israeli army routinely designates areas as “closed military zones” to forbid Palestinian farmers and international activists from accessing their lands. Legally, this means the land is entirely closed to Palestinians unless authorized by the military. Those entering their fields without prior coordination are committing a criminal offence under Israeli law and face potential removal or arrest.

Community organizers said, though, that coordinating with the military does not always guarantee their security. “For Area C [i.e. areas under full Israeli security control and civil administration], it is completely forbidden to go, even if we do the necessary coordination,” Abu Naim said. “If we get there with the coordination then settlers come, they provoke, attack, call the army and tell them they’re being attacked, so the army comes and clears the area.”

Activists said that the military has claimed certain land is a “closed military zone” without providing documentation, to deter farmers and activists from reaching the olive groves. “They came to us and asked us to leave because we are in a closed military zone,” said Matten Kadish-Berner, an Israeli activist and organizer with Protect the Harvest. “When we asked them to show us the order, they refused, and in the end, they left because they did not have any document.”

The Israeli military told Human Rights Watch that the designation of closed military zones is intended to “prevent friction and public order disturbances,” noting that this year, “ahead of the harvest, a dedicated harvest situation room was established for the first time in the Civil Administration.”

Israeli authorities routinely intimidate and arrest Palestinians and deport international activists engaged in organizing protection for Palestinian farmers during olive harvest season.

On October 27, Israeli soldiers raided Burin village, south of Nablus, and detained about 60 people, said the Sumood Network, a Palestinian grassroots organization. All were released except Ghassan Najjar, a farmer and rights defender who co-founded the Sumood Network.

The Sumood Network said that before the season began, security agents from the Shin Bet threatened to detain Najjar if he continued to coordinate protection for the olive harvest in the Nablus area.

On November 17, an Israeli judge approved a four-month administrative detention order for Najjar, the Sumood Network said. During the judicial review, the Israeli Military Prosecution acknowledged that the administrative detention of Najjar is related to political activities that are unarmed and nonviolent, the Sumood Network said. The Israeli military said Najjar “is suspected of hurling stones at Israeli civilians,” which the Sumood Network disputed.

Israeli authorities often detain Palestinians on the basis of secret evidence that neither the detainee nor their lawyer can see. Orders last up to six months and can be renewed repeatedly, with no limit. International law allows detention without trial only as an exceptional measure, for imperative security reasons, with impartial judicial review. When it is used routinely, it becomes a tool of punishment and control and therefore arbitrary and unlawful.

According to the Israeli organization HaMoked, Israel held 3,101 Palestinians in administrative detention as of October.

On October 21, the military detained about 80 US, Israeli, and British volunteers helping Palestinians harvest olives near Bethlehem, including now US Congressman-elect Brad Lander, several rabbis, and Israel’s former deputy attorney general. A few days earlier, Israeli settlers attacked a delegation of French, Belgian, and Polish diplomats, Catholic clergymen, and a French mayor.

Israeli authorities should release all those held unlawfully under administrative detention, end the systematic use of administrative detention, and ensure Palestinian farmers can safely reach their land.

Other countries should act to prevent further atrocities across the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including by imposing targeted sanctions on those implicated in ongoing grave abuses, suspending arms transfers to Israel, banning trade with illegal settlements, considering suspending preferential trade agreements with Israel, and supporting the International Criminal Court and its ongoing investigations, including by executing its arrest warrants.

“Organizing an olive harvest is not a crime,” Sanbar said. “Israeli authorities should end their repression of activists and instead fulfill their obligations to protect the Palestinian population.”