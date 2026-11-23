Click to expand Image Sea level rise encroaches on Kwai Island in Malaita Province, Solomon Islands. © 2025 NowHere Media/Human Rights Watch

Leaving the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye, I can’t shake the disconnect between the reality of entire communities losing their homes to rising seas and some governments’ apathy and obstruction of the process. The conference ended without consensus on the proposed Antalya Pact—the overarching political agreement for the COP31 climate summit.

I am still in awe of Francis, a community leader from Solomon Islands who traveled to Antalya to share his story. “Walande… the birthplace written in my passport, no longer exists,” he told a hushed room. “It is submerged beneath the waves.” His words moved the high-level event’s moderator to tears.

COP31’s inability to reach an overarching agreement leaves communities like Walande—and hundreds of other communities that have been forced to relocate—to face consequences of the climate crisis on their own. Despite coordinated calls from civil society, related outcome decisions do not include explicit discussion of displacement and planned relocation, and governments failed to increase funding to help frontline communities adapt. Nor was there recognition of the International Court of Justice’s landmark opinion affirming that governments have human rights obligations to address the climate crisis.

I leave Antalya holding both heartbreak and hope: the summit remains a vital space for global solidarity. Alongside partners in the Coalition on Dignified Climate Relocation, we brought frontline leaders, policymakers, and funders together to exchange lessons, and push for rights-respecting national policies and increased funding for communities forced to relocate. After watching our immersive documentary Solwata, several government officials and climate fund directors stepped up, committing to support finance and policies for relocating communities.

Official negotiations fell woefully short, and the UN policy process failed to meet the moment in Antalya. But Marshall Islands, Bangladesh, Fiji, Nepal and other forward-thinking governments are proving that another path is possible. Dignified, rights-respecting solutions already exist—and they can be scaled up.

Ethiopia, as host of COP32, should learn lessons from Australia and Türkiye’s failures, and center efforts to advance finance for adaptation and loss damage which are vital to protect the rights of climate displaced communities.