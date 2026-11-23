Click to expand Image Graffiti reading "The Catatumbo We Dream About" in Tibu, Norte de Santander province, Colombia, on January 22, 2025. © 2025 Schneyder Mendoza/AFP via Getty Images

Since early November, many rural communities in the Catatumbo region, near the Colombia-Venezuela border, have suffered violent abuses and forced displacement as the 33rd Front, a dissident group of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), has clashed with the National Liberation Army (ELN) over control of the territory.

During a field visit from November 9 to 12, Human Rights Watch interviewed community members, representatives of civil society organizations, humanitarian workers, and local authorities, who said these groups have continued to kill civilians, recruit children, plant antipersonnel mines, carry out drone attacks, and impose strict social control over communities.

People told us that on November 8 in Caño Salado, a rural community in Tibú, members of the 33rd Front threatened residents and accused them of collaborating with the ELN. Two community leaders were killed. “They told people to leave, or they would kill anyone who was involved with the ELN,” a civil society member told Human Rights Watch.

Dozens of families have also been displaced from Bocas de San Miguel and El Diamante, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

According to media reports, armed groups have also carried out six attacks using drones armed with explosives in Catatumbo in the first half of November, killing at least five people, including one civilian, and injuring 14 civilians.

The situation in Catatumbo has been critical since early 2025, when Human Rights Watch documented that armed groups killed, assaulted, kidnapped, disappeared civilians and caused the displacement of more than 100,000 people.

According to official announcements, since President De la Espriella took office in August, the government has carried out three airstrikes in Catatumbo, resulting in 10 deaths. The strikes were followed by Colombian army ground operations that resulted in six arrests, and the recovery of two children who had been recruited by armed groups. Community members told us these actions have done little to reduce armed groups’ violence and control over communities.

The government should urgently protect civilians, by ensuring that its security strategy goes beyond military operations. It should include effective law enforcement and criminal prosecutions, a stronger humanitarian response, support for affected communities, and targeted social and economic policies to reduce the high levels of poverty that fuel the strength of armed groups in the region.