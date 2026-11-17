Click to expand Image Police officers stand outside a courthouse on January 21, 2025, in Baku, Azerbaijan. © 2025 Aziz Karimov/Getty Images

An Azerbaijani court sentenced two activists affiliated with Meclis.info, an independent platform monitoring the country’s parliament, to lengthy prison terms on dubious financial crime charges on November 12, 2026. These are the latest convictions as part of a wider crackdown that has seen scores of journalists, human rights defenders, and civic activists prosecuted on politically motivated charged since late 2023.

The Baku Grave Crimes Court sentenced Imran Aliyev, Meclis.info’s co-founder, to 10 years in prison, and Elgiz Gahraman, another co-founder and data analyst, to nine years. A third defendant, the platform’s accountant Tamella Musayeva, received a suspended prison sentence. All three were convicted of illegal entrepreneurship, money laundering, currency smuggling, tax evasion, and document forgery.

Launched in 2023, Meclis.info published analyses of Azerbaijan's parliament, scrutinizing lawmakers’ attendance, voting records, and public statements. Aliyev has been in detention since his arrest in April 2024. Gahraman and Musayeva were placed under police supervision in February 2025; Gahraman was taken into custody in the courtroom after the verdict.

During the trial, Aliyev acknowledged receiving foreign grants, but denied any criminal wrongdoing, maintaining that the prosecution was retaliation for Meclis.info’s work. His lawyer argued that failure to register grants constituted, at most, an administrative offense. Human Rights Watch has documented how Azerbaijani authorities use restrictive legislation and arbitrary registration practices to make it virtually impossible for independent groups to operate and receive foreign funding lawfully.

Aliyev testified in April that police had beaten him, subjected him to electric shocks, and pressured him to sign documents without a lawyer present following his arrest. The Interior Ministry failed to effectively investigate the allegations.

This is not Gahraman’s first politically motivated prosecution. Arrested on drug charges in 2016, he was sentenced to prison in 2017 and released by presidential pardon in March 2019. The European Court of Human Rights found in January that his earlier detention had been intended to punish him for his civic and political activism.

Azerbaijani authorities should immediately release Aliyev, Gahraman, and all others imprisoned on politically motivated charges, overturn the unjust convictions, and end the misuse of foreign funding regulations to silence independent civic groups and media.