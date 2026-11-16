Click to expand Image Family members of fishermen wait for news at the harbor captaincy in Manta, Ecuador, on September 3, 2026, after the US military intercepted and sank a vessel. © 2026 Ariel Ochoa/AFP via Getty Images

Between August 28 and September 16, US military forces intercepted and destroyed eight Ecuadorian fishing vessels, alleging that they served as floating refueling stations for drug-trafficking boats. They detained 146 of the 160 crew members and transferred them to Ecuadorian authorities, who charged 90 with “unlawful association.”

Since Human Rights Watch reported on the operations, Ecuadorian courts have acquitted 40 people. In an October 29 judgment reviewed by Human Rights Watch, a Manta judge acquitted eight fishermen from a vessel named the Don Rufo. The prosecution’s own witnesses, including Ecuadorian police and Navy officials, testified that no illicit items were recovered, and that they knew of no prior investigation linking the fishermen to organized crime.

The judge said the prosecution rested on a “chain of successive presumptions.” He admonished the prosecutor for pursuing an unsupported case and closed it.

The ruling follows an October 7 decision acquitting another 32 crew members from the Conquista II and María Candelaria on similar grounds. The judge found no evidence supporting the unlawful association charge and admonished prosecutors for pursuing the case without even minimal evidence.

Out of the 160 crew members intercepted by the US, 110, that is 70 percent, are now free and without charges. Fourteen were not brought before Ecuadorian authorities, 56 were released without charge by a judge, and 40 were acquitted. Fifty others are awaiting trial.

Neither Ecuador nor the United States has publicly disclosed the operation’s legal basis, including the criteria used to intercept the vessels, and in some cases destroy them, or evidence linking the boats to drug trafficking.

The US Congress should ensure oversight over these and other US security operations in and near Ecuador, where people have been detained without evidence and, in some cases, tortured by Ecuadorian personnel. Organized crime in Ecuador is a serious threat that should be addressed with an effective and rights respecting security and justice policy, not with human rights violations.