Yemen: Houthis Depriving Taizz Civilians of Food, Medicine

Click to expand Image The Hayjat al-Abd road, which connects Aden to Taizz city, Yemen, September 26, 2026. © 2026 Photo by AFP via Getty Images

(Beirut) – A long-running humanitarian crisis in Taizz, Yemen’s third-largest city, has drastically worsened since October 2026, when the Houthi armed group forces fully encircled the city and blocked and attacked the remaining major supply route, Human Rights Watch said today. Since then, there have been severe shortages of fuel, food, water, medicine, cooking gas, and access by humanitarian agencies.

Houthi forces have surrounded Taizz since 2015, early in the conflict with the Yemeni government. While government-backed forces control the city center, Houthi forces have blocked access to all major roads connecting Taizz to the rest of the country, with the road connecting Taizz with Aden the most important. While international law does not prohibit sieges of military forces, the Houthis’ siege has for 12 years severely restricted civilian movement and impeded essential goods to the city’s residents.

“Renewed efforts by the Houthis to cut off food, water, and medicine to Taizz show their utter disregard for civilian lives,” said Niku Jafarnia, Yemen and Bahrain researcher at Human Rights Watch. “Throughout the 12-year-long siege of Taizz, the Houthis have bombed, starved, and denied humanitarian aid to a million residents of the city with scant adherence to international law.”

The Houthis should immediately open vital roads for essential goods and aid to civilians in Taizz. All warring parties need to facilitate aid and the safe movement of civilians.

Human Rights Watch spoke to fifteen people in October, including five city residents, four doctors and six civil society workers. A Houthi spokesperson told Human Rights Watch on October 21 that Yemeni government forces, not Houthi forces, were blocking roads into the city. But residents, civil society workers, and United Nations officials placed responsibility for the shortages on the Houthis.

One resident told Human Rights Watch early in the escalation in fighting that vegetables were already “in very short supply” and that their prices had doubled. Another said on October 15 that he had been searching for wheat and flour for three days without finding any.

On October 14, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) said that they had not been able to access the “more than 600,000 people in Taiz who depend on humanitarian assistance,” which was “especially alarming” since most of Taizz’s districts are considered to have emergency levels of hunger. The WFP also said that “wheat flour stocks are nearly exhausted” in the city and that “remaining food supplies in local markets may last only a short time if access constraints continue.”

On October 23, Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated that it had been “20 days and counting since Taiz has been cut off.”

The humanitarian crisis in Taizz appears to have been primarily caused by the Houthis cutting off the city from the rest of Yemen, which affects not only deliveries of food, but also water, fuel, and medicine, Human Rights Watch said. “The crisis in Taizz isn’t in the food itself, it’s in the fuel,” said the leader of a local civil society group. “Transporting food depends on fuel… and truck drivers’ costs have doubled.”

Residents described the difficulty in obtaining food and cooking gas since the siege tightened. One resident, who runs an organization that provides aid, said that the price of cooking gas had increased by about 400 percent. Others said that bottles of cooking gas had become hard to find.

Shortages of fuel have contributed to shortages of water. Akhil Iyer, the country representative in Yemen for the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said that “diesel shortages threaten to bring water pumps to a halt, while the cost of trucked water has tripled since this latest escalation.”

Laurent Bukera, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, said in an October 20 statement that water production had been halved in Taizz city and that alternatives were “running out.”

The Houthis have restricted access to water for Taizz residents throughout the long siege, which Human Rights Watch previously found violated residents’ right to water. The Houthis have also been blocking water trucks: an organization tracking the siege said that water tank operators told them that they had been stopped at Houthi checkpoints when trying to bring water into the city.

The Houthi siege has severely affected health care for civilians in Taizz, Human Rights Watch said. Doctors and other health workers reported that road closures and fuel shortages prevented many civilians needing health care—especially those with cancer, kidney disease, hypertension, and other chronic diseases living outside the city center—from reaching hospitals and clinics.

One doctor said that patients living in government-controlled areas where there were no road closures still struggled to reach healthcare facilities in Taizz “because transportation is difficult and fuel, including gasoline, is unavailable or unaffordable.”

Health workers described shortages of medicine and other healthcare items. A doctor in Taizz said that she had seen many patients, including women and children, coming in with conflict-related injuries, but that there was a shortage of anesthesia for surgeries. Others said that stocks of essential medicines and other medical supplies were running dangerously low.

A health worker said that a shortage of oxygen posed “an additional threat to essential health services, emergency surgeries, intensive care, dialysis, and neonatal care.”

One doctor said: “Most health supplies come from Aden to Taizz, but now, due to the siege, road closures, and armed clashes, transporting them has become extremely difficult and more costly than before.”

Fuel shortages have also affected healthcare facilities, many of which rely on generators that use diesel. One doctor said that his facility had to “stop working for three days because we run out of diesel. Patients were coming and leaving disappointed, as there is no service or care we can offer them.”

Bukera said in his October 20 statement that Taizz’s “health system is close to collapse,” and that shortages “threaten hospital energy supply and medical oxygen availability, putting hundreds of patients’ lives at risk.”

International humanitarian law applicable to the armed conflict in Yemen does not prohibit siege warfare so long as the purpose is to achieve a military objective and not to starve or cause disproportionate harm to the civilian population. Starvation can include the intentional deprivation of medicine and other necessities, in addition to food and water.

All warring parties, including a besieging army, have an obligation to facilitate access of humanitarian aid to civilians and not arbitrarily delay it. Parties must also ensure the freedom of movement of humanitarian workers, which can only be restricted temporarily for reasons of imperative military necessity.

Customary international humanitarian law prohibits as a war crime the use of starvation of civilians as a method of warfare by depriving them of objects indispensable to their survival, including by impeding relief supplies. Criminal intent can be inferred from the totality of the circumstances of the military campaign and does not require that people in fact starved.

“The Houthis cannot use the siege of Taizz to justify the humanitarian catastrophe they are causing civilians,” Jafarnia said. “They should immediately facilitate the entry of food, fuel, medicine, water, and aid to avert further suffering.”