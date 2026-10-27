Azerbaijan’s Hijab Restrictions Exclude Girls From School

Click to expand Image Three Azerbaijani women wearing headscarves in Baku, Azerbaijan. © 2019 Getty Images

School officials across Azerbaijan have been turning away girls wearing hijabs following the introduction of new government dress regulations, sparking protests across the country. Police have detained dozens of people amid the protests, while Instagram and TikTok users have reported difficulties accessing the platforms as public criticism of the restrictions has grown.

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers amended school uniform regulations on September 21, prohibiting clothing "inconsistent with the principle of secular education." Although the regulations do not explicitly mention hijabs, schools began refusing entry to girls wearing headscarfs when the rules took effect on October 12. News reports showed distressed girls after being turned away from schools.

Separate dress requirements adopted on October 6 also affected teachers.

Authorities responded to the protests with widespread detentions. The Ministry of Interior acknowledged on October 12 that they had detained 37 people in Baku, alleging disruptions to public order. Independent media reported that more than 200 people were detained near a central Baku metro station that evening. Activists also reported 88 detentions in Nardaran village, with criminal cases opened against many of those detained.

People criticizing the restrictions online have also faced detention. Unidentified individuals reportedly took activist İlkin Hüseynov from his home on October 14, a day after he launched "Let Leyli Go to School," an online initiative connecting volunteer teachers with girls excluded from classrooms. He was subsequently sentenced to 30 days detention for allegedly disobeying police orders.

In Nakhchivan, a man reportedly received a sentence for 25 days detention following a TikTok post about the restrictions. Social media users across Azerbaijan also reported difficulties accessing Instagram and TikTok on October 12; some were only able to connect via virtual private networks.

Excluding girls from schools because they wear religious headscarves interferes with their rights to education and freedom of religion or belief, and raises serious concerns about discrimination. While governments may regulate school attire, any restrictions must be lawful, necessary, proportionate and non-discriminatory. Azerbaijan should not use the principle of secular education to deny girls access to schooling.

Azerbaijani authorities should immediately ensure that students and teachers wearing hijabs can attend schools, release anyone detained solely for peacefully protesting or criticizing the restrictions, ensure access to legal counsel for those in custody, and investigate reports of interference with social media access.