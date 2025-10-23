Donate Now
English
Choose your language
العربية 简中 繁中 English Français Deutsch 日本語 Português Русский Español
More Languages
Donate Now
Trending Israel/Palestine  The Trump Administration and Human Rights  COP30 - Climate Change Conference  Sudan  Russia-Ukraine War  Tigray Conflict 
5ddb5782-dfba-44c2-aee0-3872a6a64bee
Click to expand Image
Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member countries hold a summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on May 26, 2025. © 2025 Kyodo via AP Photo

(New York) – Governments attending upcoming regional summits in Malaysia should reject the Myanmar military junta’s plans to hold “elections” in December 2025, Human Rights Watch said in a letter to all countries sending delegates. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and ASEAN partner summits will take place in Kuala Lumpur on October 26-28, with the Myanmar crisis on the agenda.

The Myanmar junta has continued its repression of pro-democracy forces, carried out arbitrary arrests, torture, and abusive conscription, and increased military attacks on civilians. The junta has intensified its crackdown ahead of the planned elections, which the authorities scheduled to begin December 28. ASEAN members and partner countries should strengthen efforts to address Myanmar’s human rights and humanitarian crisis and the plight of millions of its people displaced since the February 2021 military coup.

“Myanmar’s junta has demonstrated neither the intention nor the capacity to organize and hold elections that would even remotely meet international standards,” said John Sifton, Asia advocacy director at Human Rights Watch. “The junta’s repression and unlawful attacks have created a climate of fear in which no genuine polls can take place, let alone voting that will be free and fair.”

The military’s widespread atrocities in recent years have included crimes against humanity and war crimes, arbitrary detention of opposition politicians, and the dissolution and criminalization of opposition political parties. On July 30, the junta issued a draconian law that criminalizes criticism of the election by prohibiting speaking, organizing, or protesting that “disrupt[s] any part of the electoral process.”

Since large parts of Myanmar are not under military control but instead held by opposition armed groups, the junta would not be able to hold polls in most of the country’s townships.

Senior United Nations officials, international election monitoring groups, and several foreign governments have issued warnings about the planned elections. The UN secretary-general’s special envoy for Myanmar, Julie Bishop, said: “There is a significant risk that the election planned for December, under current circumstances, will increase resistance, protest, and violence and further undermine the fragile state of the country.”

Several former ASEAN foreign ministers issued a joint statement on October 11 calling on ASEAN to “unequivocally reject” the planned “sham election” and initiate a “complete strategic reset on Myanmar.”

“ASEAN and ASEAN partners should categorically reject the idea that free and fair elections can currently be held in Myanmar and refuse to support the elections in any way,” Sifton said. “Other governments should also signal that if elections are held, any supposed results will not be considered credible.”

Your tax deductible gift can help stop human rights violations and save lives around the world.

More Reading

Reports

  • September 24, 2025 Report

    Debt Traps

    Predatory Microfinance Loans and Exploitation of Cambodia’s Indigenous Peoples

    Two people walking down a rural road