Russian Forces Deliberately Attack UN Aid Convoy

On October 14, news broke that Russian forces, using drones, had attacked a United Nations interagency convoy delivering humanitarian aid to Bilozerka in the region of Kherson, southern Ukraine. The next day, a Russian-military affiliated Telegram channel posted video evidence of the attack for the world to see.

Click to expand Image Russian forces used quadcopter drones to attack a United Nations inter-agency convoy delivering humanitarian aid to Bilozerka in Khersonska region, in southern Ukraine, October 14, 2025. © 2025 Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson Regional Military Administration

Having spent the better part of a year investigating similar Russian drone attacks in Kherson, talking to survivors, and analyzing hundreds of videos like this one from Bilozerka, I was still shocked but not surprised.

Russia’s military is using these, quadcopter drones with cameras that enable the operator to see in real time what they are striking, to conduct a brutal, devastating campaign in the Kherson region. Killing and injuring civilians in their hundreds each month, they are attacking people in their homes, farmers harvesting crops, ambulance teams responding to emergencies, and humanitarian workers trying to aid those most in need.

In its latest monthly report, the Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine reported that short-range drones, similar to those used in the attack on the convoy, continue to be the leading cause of civilian casualties in areas near the front line, with 54 killed and 272 injured during September.

Less than 24 hours after the aid convoy was attacked, a 4-minute video taken by one of the drones was uploaded to Russian military-affiliated Telegram channels, showing in great detail how Russian operators flew at least three drones with explosives, striking two clearly marked UN aid trucks.

Based on a statement by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, no worker was injured, but both trucks were damaged and set ablaze.

Click to expand Image Two screengrabs of the live video feed showing Russian quadcopter drone's moments before impacting clearly marked UN vehicles, October 15, 2025.

The Russian drone operators knew they were targeting a UN convoy. That they shared the video for all to see indicates they do not believe they will face any consequences.

They should not count on it. The International Criminal Court (ICC), Ukrainian and domestic authorities from other countries are investigating war crimes and other atrocities in Ukraine. The ICC has issued arrest warrants against six senior Russian officials – including President Vladmir Putin.

As Russia, the United States, and others who fear the court’s reach try to undermine the ICC, this brazen, unlawful attack should remind governments of their responsibility to stand up for justice and the institutions that pursue it.