Countries’ Fossil Fuel Plans Put Climate Goals Out of Reach

Climate experts have found that countries are planning twice as much fossil fuel production as is compatible with global climate commitments. The 2025 Production Gap Report, co-authored by the Stockholm Environment Institute, Climate Analytics, and the International Institute for Sustainable Development, found that these plans put at risk the goal of limiting the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The experts analyzed 20 major fossil fuel-producing countries that together account for over 80 percent of global fossil fuel production. Cumulatively, they plan to expand coal production until 2035, and oil and gas until 2050. As production ramps up, it will also burden nearby communities, many of which are already paying a heavy price. Fossil fuel production can cause health harm starting in the womb and following into old age, including heart disease, stroke, and dementia.

The experts found that the United States and United Arab Emirates (UAE) are among countries planning to increase their fossil fuel production. The United States has delayed closing coal plants and is expanding oil and gas production, even though global demand for oil and gas is expected to peak before 2030. Human Rights Watch in January 2024 documented that Black and low-income communities on the front lines of about 200 petrochemical and fossil fuel operations in the state of Louisiana face elevated risks of cancer, respiratory ailments, and reproductive health harm. Human Rights Watch research in the UAE from December 2023 showed that fossil fuel operations contributed to dangerously high air pollution levels, creating major health risks for its citizens and residents.

The experts also found that planned coal production for 2030 is 7 percent higher than what was projected just two years ago. Human Rights Watch has reported on the toxic air pollutants emitted by coal production, including in Türkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina, where it was linked to or worsened respiratory and cardiovascular ailments.

The collective failure of governments to align their plans with climate goals means that to reach net-zero emissions as planned by 2050, future fossil fuel production must be reduced even more steeply. Governments should meet this dire warning, and evidence of sweeping health consequences, with an unequivocal commitment to phase out fossil fuels and honor their climate commitments.