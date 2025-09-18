New Research Details Hidden Health Risks of Methane Emissions 

Click to expand Image A methane emissions event in Bakersfield, California, captured by the Methane Risk Map. © 2025 PSE/Broomfield

Newly published research from PSE Healthy Energy, a US-based nonprofit research organization, highlights the hidden dangers of methane leaks, an often overlooked but serious threat to both the climate and public health.

Methane leaks have become a key political issue between the United States and the European Union, with US officials actively opposing a new EU methane regulation that would affect major oil and gas exporters to the EU. US lawmakers also recently rolled back a domestic methane fee.

Methane, the primary component of natural gas, is a potent climate pollutant released throughout the oil and gas supply chain. These emissions are accompanied by toxic pollutants like benzene, a known carcinogen. Using satellite data and air quality records, PSE identified “super-emitter” events – which they define as methane emissions exceeding 100 kilograms per hour – across 11 US states between 2016 and 2025. PSE’s model highlighted areas with serious public health risks from these emissions, which can result from events like well blowouts or pipeline leaks, though the causes are often unknown according to PSE researchers.

The findings are alarming: methane-related air pollution threatens the health of not only oil and gas workers and nearby fence-line communities, but also people in homes, schools, and health centers as far as 19 kilometers away from the source, according to peer-reviewed research. PSE Health Energy estimates that at least 126,000 people in the US may be exposed, but since the study covers only a small fraction of methane releases, this likely underestimates the total number of people at risk. Millions of Americans live close to oil and gas infrastructure.

Meanwhile, a critical 2024 EU methane regulation—still awaiting full implementation by member states—could be included in the European Commission’s “Omnibus” program, which aims to “simplify” legislation, amid pressure from US officials and oil and gas lobby groups. If fully enforced, the regulation would require oil and gas companies—both operating in the EU and those exporting to Europe—to track, report, and ultimately reduce the methane intensity of their operations.

The EU should maintain a firm stance on the regulation’s implementation timeline and prioritize rigorous enforcement. This new research serves as an urgent warning: weakening or delaying these measures would not only undermine global climate goals but also leave many communities exposed to invisible, toxic air pollution.