South Korea: New Reform Party Addresses Rights Questions

Click to expand Image Officials demonstrate ballot counting during a simulation of election procedures for the presidential election at South Korea's National Election Commission in Gwacheon, April 10, 2025. © 2025 Kim Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(Seoul) – South Korea’s New Reform Party responded to a Human Rights Watch questionnaire on key human rights issues facing the South Korean people, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch prepared the questionnaire to provide the three major political parties an opportunity to publicly express their views on human rights concerns and policies ahead of the June 3, 2025, presidential elections.

The New Reform Party’s responses are available in Korean, as well as an unofficial English translation commissioned by Human Rights Watch. The Democratic Party of Korea and the People Power Party did not respond to the questionnaire, which was sent in Korean to the three major political parties on May 12.

“The New Reform Party has done South Korean voters a service by clarifying its stance on a range of human rights issues, including media freedom and online safety, and regarding North Korea,” said Lina Yoon, senior Korea researcher at Human Rights Watch. “Human rights issues have unfortunately largely been absent from South Korea’s presidential campaign.”

The Human Rights Watch questionnaire contained 16 questions focused on emergency powers and democratic safeguards; freedom of expression; discrimination against women, children, older people, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people; digital rights and online safety; environmental rights; the death penalty; and human rights policy toward North Korea. The deadline for responding was May 20.

Human Rights Watch contacted each campaign team multiple times between May 12 and May 26 via phone, text message, and email to ensure that they had received the questionnaire and to encourage them to respond. The New Reform Party submitted its response on May 20.

“South Korea’s elections come amid political turmoil following the president’s impeachment for imposing martial law,” Yoon said. “South Korean voters should consider how candidates will protect and advance human rights both at home and abroad.”