Donate Now
English
Choose your language
العربية 简中 繁中 English Français Deutsch 日本語 Português Русский Español
More Languages
Donate Now
Trending The Trump Administration and Human Rights  Israel/Palestine  Syria  Sudan  Russia-Ukraine War  Tigray Conflict 
| News Release

South Korea: Candidates Should Express Views on Rights

Human Rights Watch Sent 16 Questions to Presidential Candidates

14f111af-2fc0-4558-b4d8-f554560fcffc
Click to expand Image
An official demonstrates the ballot counting process using a ballot sorting machine during a simulation of the presidential election voting and counting procedures at South Korea's National Election Commission, April 10, 2025. © 2025 Kim Jae-Hwan / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Photo

(Seoul) – South Korea’s three major political parties have an opportunity to present their views on key human rights issues prior to the presidential elections scheduled for June 3, 2025, Human Rights Watch said today. To ensure that human rights receive the attention they deserve, Human Rights Watch sent a questionnaire to the Democratic Party of Korea, the People Power Party, and the New Reform Party on May 12, and will publish the responses received by May 20.

“The December 2024 martial law declaration exposed how quickly and easily hard-won rights and freedoms can be put at risk,” said Lina Yoon, senior researcher at Human Rights Watch. “Human Rights Watch’s questionnaire gives the presidential candidates an opportunity to share with the public their positions on the major human rights issues facing South Korea and their proposed reforms.”

The goal of the questionnaire is to encourage the three campaigns to provide South Korean voters with their views on human rights. The questionnaire consists of 16 questions on a range of human rights issues, including emergency powers and democratic safeguards; freedom of expression; discrimination against women, children, older people, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people; digital rights and online safety; environmental rights; the death penalty; and human rights policy toward North Korea.

“We hope that the political parties will carefully explain their human rights positions and policies to assist South Korean voters in making their choices for the next president,” Yoon said.

Your tax deductible gift can help stop human rights violations and save lives around the world.

Region / Country

Reports

© 2025 Human Rights Watch
Human Rights Watch | 350 Fifth Avenue, 34th Floor | New York, NY 10118-3299 USA | t 1.212.290.4700

Human Rights Watch is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit registered in the US under EIN: 13-2875808