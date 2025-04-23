Click to expand Image Parliament House of Australia in Canberra, March 20, 2024. © 2024 George Chan/SOPA Images/Sipa USA via AP Photo



(Sydney) – Voters in the upcoming Australian election on May 3, 2025, should consider where political candidates stand on key human rights issues, Human Rights Watch said today. Before casting their ballots, voters should weigh the candidates’ commitments to respecting, protecting and fulfilling human rights within Australia and internationally.

Human Rights Watch on April 4 sent a questionnaire to the three largest political parties in Australian federal elections – the Australian Labor Party, the Liberal National Coalition and the Australian Greens. All three parties responded.

“Australians face a range of issues affecting their human rights, including the cost of living, the climate crisis, refugee intake, and systemic injustices impacting First Nations people, including disproportionate incarceration and the forced separation of families in the child protection system,” said Annabel Hennessy, Australia researcher at Human Rights Watch. “The political parties provided Human Rights Watch their positions on these and other human rights issues that voters should consider when voting.”

Serious human rights violations persist in Australia, Human Rights Watch said. These include the government’s obligation to ensure everyone can enjoy their economic, social and cultural rights, such as the rights to food, health, education, and housing without discrimination.

The parties also responded to foreign policy questions that dealt with the International Criminal Court arrest warrants, targeted sanctions against Chinese officials, and the Australian nationals, including women and children, who remain detained in camps and prisons in Northeast Syria.

“With armed conflicts on the rise and foreign governments seeking to dismantle the international human rights framework, Australia’s election comes at a critical moment,” Hennessy said. “Voters should consider how candidates are pledging to respect and fulfill human rights at home and abroad.”

The compilation of responses to the questionnaire can be found on the Human Rights Watch website.