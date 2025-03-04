Click to expand Image International Disability Rights Advocate, Judy Heumann, in Washington, DC, May 11, 2021. © 2021 Shuran Huang for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Today marks two years since the passing of Judy Heumann. A fierce advocate and member of Human Rights Watch’s Board of Directors, Judy was often hailed as the “Mother of the Disability Rights Movement.” As we see US disability rights protections threatened by Trump administration policies, I’ve been thinking about Judy’s remarkable legacy and how she would have fought back.

As a young woman, Judy was a leader of the 26-day Section 504 Sit-In in 1977, the longest takeover of a government building in US history. Judy, together with a community of people with disabilities and allies, successfully pressured the administration of then-President Jimmy Carter to implement disability rights protections, sparking a national movement and leading to the creation of the American with Disabilities Act.

Judy’s work ensured people with disabilities had access to education, employment, and public spaces, fostering a more inclusive society. She believed disability rights were human rights and fought against all forms of discrimination with unwavering determination.

The Trump administration’s recent actions pose serious threats to the decades of progress made by Judy and countless others. From executive orders targeting diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) initiatives, to proposed rollbacks of key education policies, to possible Medicaid cuts, people with disabilities’ rights are at risk. The White House is also messaging exclusion by removing its website’s accessibility statement and discontinuing American Sign Language interpretation in its press briefings.

Judy famously wrote: “When other people see you as a third-class citizen, the first thing you need is a belief in yourself and the knowledge that you have rights. The next thing you need is a group of friends to fight back with.”

People with disabilities are doing now what they have done in the past: organizing. They are reporting on the Trump administration’s policies, gathering and sharing information about how they are being impacted, and fighting against a case brought by 17 states that argues Section 504 should be struck down.

As we navigate these turbulent times, the fight for disability rights continues. Let us draw inspiration and hope from Judy’s commitment to justice, equality, and solidarity. Her legacy reminds us that, while we remain vigilant in defending progress made, we can still fight back and win.