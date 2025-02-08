Click to expand Image Palestinians receive humanitarian aid from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Khan Younis, Gaza, February 5, 2025. © 2025 Abed Rahim Khatib/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo

The United Nations leadership and its member countries need a backup plan to ensure lifesaving UN humanitarian aid and human rights work continue. This is necessary because the UN’s top financial contributor—the United States—cannot be trusted to honor its commitments.

Since taking office, President Donald J. Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders with severe implications for millions of people around the world, including his decision to suspend most foreign aid. These cuts also impact funding for various crucial UN programs.

One of Trump’s first executive orders was to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization. This week, a new order confirmed that the administration would review US membership in all international organizations and treaties to assess whether they were in line with Trump’s foreign policy priorities.

The order said the United States would cease engagement with the UN Human Rights Council and review its membership in the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). It also banned US funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which provides aid and other vital services to Palestinian refugees.

The first Trump administration defunded the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), which focuses on the health of women and girls around the world. Trump’s nominee for US ambassador to the UN, Elise Stefanik, said at her confirmation hearing that the administration would again review UNFPA, while supporting the UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF, and the World Food Programme as “effective” UN agencies.

Even before Trump returned to office, the UN was struggling with a liquidity crisis, due largely to the failure of the United States and the UN’s second biggest contributor, China, to pay their assessed contributions. The lack of liquid funds has undermined human rights investigations into atrocities in Sudan, Ukraine, Israel/Palestine, and elsewhere. As of last month, the United States owed nearly US$3 billion for the UN’s regular budget, peacekeeping, and tribunals.

It’s unclear when and to what extent the United States will resume funding UN operations. The UN leadership should condemn US brinkmanship and engage other member states to see who can provide cash for lifesaving UN programs.

The UN can no longer rely on the United States as a stable and generous funder of humanitarian and human rights programs. Governments that support these efforts should ensure the UN has adequate funding so it can protect civilians and human rights defenders and save lives.