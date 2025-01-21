US Health Agency Calls for Intersex Informed Consent

Click to expand Image People rally to end intersex surgeries in New York City, October 27, 2018. © 2018 Hunter Abrams

The United States Health and Human Services Department (HHS) published a landmark report on intersex health equity last week, calling for an end to medically unnecessary non-consensual surgeries on children born with intersex variations.

The report, based on a literature review and listening sessions with intersex people, ethicists, and medical professionals, states that “the over 5 million intersex people in our nation deserve to live healthy and fulfilling lives free from stigma and discrimination.”

Children born with variations in their sex characteristics, sometimes called intersex traits, are often subjected to “normalizing” surgeries that are irreversible, risky, and medically unnecessary. Approximately 1.7 percent of people have an intersex trait, meaning intersex variations are not uncommon, but often misunderstood.

Since the 1950s, surgeons have conducted medically unnecessary “normalizing” operations on intersex children, such as procedures to reduce the size of the clitoris, which can result in scarring, sterilization, and psychological trauma. Intersex advocacy groups, as well as a range of medical and human rights organizations, have been speaking out for decades. There is growing consensus that these surgeries should not be performed on children too young to participate in the decision and global progress on banning such surgeries. Yet, some parents continue to face pressure from surgeons to choose these operations for their children. The surgical paradigm is not based on evidence but rather stereotypes and fears.

The HHS report comes on the heels of the United Nations Human Rights Council’s 2024 resolution, which also called for an end to these cosmetic operations. Momentum to end these surgeries is rising around the world. Bans in Australia, India, and Malta show how law can protect against abuse. A growing list of US medical associations and experts have spoken up in favor of ending non-consensual surgeries. Children’s hospitals in Chicago and Boston have stopped performing the surgeries and the New York City public hospital system has also banned them.

In the coming months and years, clinicians and policymakers in the US should heed the HHS directive to protect the informed consent rights of their patients with intersex variations.