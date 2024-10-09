Donate Now
Landmark UN Debate on Crimes against Humanity Treaty

States from all Regions Should Act to Close International Protection Gap

The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building, Feb. 28, 2022, at United Nations Headquarters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building, Feb. 28, 2022, at United Nations Headquarters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) ©

(New York, October 9, 2024) – A landmark debate taking place on October 9, 2024, at the United Nations headquarters will be a litmus test of states’ willingness to prevent and punish crimes against humanity, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch has published an updated question-and-answer document ahead of the debate. 

While crimes against humanity have proliferated around the world, there is currently no specific and comprehensive international treaty to prevent and punish these egregious offenses. On October 9-10, the UN General Assembly’s Legal Committee is meeting to discuss whether to initiate negotiations on a draft convention to address this significant gap in international law. More than 100 states have registered to speak at the debate, which will be webcast

“Crimes against humanity are among the gravest offenses under international law,” said Richard Dicker, senior legal adviser with Human Rights Watch. “The extremely large number of states signed up to speak underscores the momentous decision facing the UN Legal Committee. States from all regions should join the groundswell of support for opening negotiations on a treaty to protect victims and punish these serious international crimes.”

